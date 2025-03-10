Clemson Tigers Vault Into Top Three of Recruiting Rankings After Eventful Weekend
The Clemson Tigers football program just capped off a monster weekend on the recruiting trail which has seen their stock rise massively in the 2026 cycle.
In the past several days, the Tigers picked up commitments from five separate recruits, all of which were rated four-stars per the 247Sports Composite.
This was the culmination of Clemson's annual Elite Retreat, an event they host every spring which brings in some of the top high school players from around the nation.
Headlining this group is a coveted pair of out-of-state receivers who both committed on Saturday in Connor Salmin out of Maryland and Naeem Burroughs out of Florida.
The Tigers also picked up commitments from a trio of offensive linemen; Adam Guthrie out of Ohio and two Florida natives Chance Barclay and Grant Wise.
This massive haul bumped Clemson's commit total for the 2026 cycle up to 11, and they are still looking to add more in the coming weeks.
The Tigers made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff since 2020 last season. Many assumed they had lost a step from their high-water recruiting mark in the mid to late 2010s, but this is now an announcement that things could be back for Clemson.
With recruiting efforts like this and their recent first time use of the transfer portal, Swinney appears to be signaling a shift in his philosophy when it comes to acquiring talent.
The two-time national champion had previously been steadfast in his opposition to both the portal and things like NIL.
This had drawn claims from many that the Tigers' head man had been left behind in this day and age due to his stubbornness to adapt. Swinney is shedding these labels, however, and recruiting efforts like this are further proof.
If Clemson is able to stay hot on the recruiting trail, then it won't be long before they are right back in the mix for a national title.