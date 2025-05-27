Star Linebacker Puts Out Cryptic Social Media Post Ahead of His Clemson Visit
The Clemson Tigers have entered the fray for the top linebacker in the nation in the class of 2026.
As the Tigers continue to gain momentum and add star prospects to their class which is climbing the ranks, last week they locked down a visit for a player who would instantly become the crown jewel.
Top-10 overall player and the No. 1 linebacker ,Tyler Atkinson, is set to take an official visit to Clemson for the end of the month. But as the visit approaches, he put out a cryptic social media post that indicated his decision could be coming soon.
"Getting closer," Atkinson said, adding a home emoji.
As Atkinson's recruitment process gets closer to finishing, Dabo Swinney and his staff have done an incredible job just to give the Tigers a shot.
In what is a huge weekend in terms of visits, Atkinson is the headline name and brings even more buzz to the already massive couple of days for the future of the program.
If Atkinson were to commit to Clemson, he would be doing it over all of the best programs in the country, the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and just about everyone else.
The Tigers have climbed into the top-five in terms of team rankings for the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, currently trailing just USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.
After adding several four-stars to the group in the last couple of months, and seemingly on a major heater, Swinney is now looking to land his biggest fish yet in Atkinson.
As the visit draws closer and closer, it certainly sounds like the star linebacker is close to making his decision.
Whether or not it's Clemson remains to be seen, but Swinney and his staff have a much better shot than anyone expected them to.