Clemson Football Loses Commitment From Elite Special Teams Player To ACC Rival

I am excited to announce that I will be joining @FSUFootball this summer as a PWO for the 2025 season. Thank you @Coach_Norvell @FSUCoachJP @CoachJRut @ChuckCantor for the opportunity to join the #NoleFamily and this blessing. Psalm 37:5 #AMDG #GONOLES #KeepCLIMBing… pic.twitter.com/S8Wgno8urm