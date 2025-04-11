Clemson Football Makes Top Six of Coveted Four-Star 2026 Safety

NEWS: Elite 2026 ATH Joey O’Brien is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 190 ATH from Philadelphia, PA is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/MM3qFmDvZD pic.twitter.com/GLtBNQu74J