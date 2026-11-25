There aren’t many college football fan bases as passionate as Clemson’s, and the Tigers could be making some adjustments to give fans the stadium experience they’ve been looking for in this Saturday’s matchup.

On Tuesday morning, rumblings of a different end zone layout were being talked about over social media, changing from the block letters of Clemson in a green end zone to an orange end zone with the print. On one of the other sides, it said “IPTAY”, the program’s main fundraising organization for NIL.

Saturday, Clemson will have Orange Endzones with the 'IPTAY' throwback in the East Endzone.



Tiger fans been fighting for this for a long time. pic.twitter.com/HE80mXLZyl — The Clemson House (@TheClemsonHouse) November 24, 2026

Later that day, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Communications, Jeff Kallin, confirmed the rumors to TigerNet. Clemson is also expected to make other changes to bring back a more traditional viewing experience for both Tiger and South Carolina fans.

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Many were up in arms about the way that the program handled its gameday experience in the loss to Georgia Tech just two weekends ago. The crowd engagement throughout the contest wasn’t like the games of years past, and the Tigers are expected to have more group chants and better music to keep the crowd engaged.

Of course, Clemson will need all the help it can get with playing a South Carolina team that has flirted with a top-25 ranking down the stretch of this season.

So, an updated music playlist, four traditional cheers that include Clemson’s Cadence Count and spelling the University around the stadium with each letter, among others. The hope is to listen to the criticism over the course of this season and look to unite the fanbase under one objective: to help the program take down the Gamecocks for the first time at home since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers will be down their top-two quarterback choices for the contest, and head coach Dabo Swinney will look to find a way to win with the group that he has. Clemson was able to do it against the Duke Blue Devils on a Friday night, and it will look to do the same to defend the Palmetto Bowl trophy.

“We’re excited about just the opportunity, and our focus is to just find a way to win, find a way to win and have a great finish to our season,” he said. “So, it’ll certainly be a great finish to our season with a win, and that’s our goal.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.