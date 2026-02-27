Clemson to Host Five-Star Cornerback as First Spring Visit Stop

As we roll into springtime, it's about that time of the year when high school recruits start preparing their spring visit schedule.

One of the most prominent players in the country, Joshua Dobson, released his schedule on Wednesday, listing seven schools that have been heavily involved in his recruiting over the past few years and that interest him most.

He'll kick things off with a visit to Clemson on March 7 for their annual elite retreat, then head to Texas Tech (March 13-15), followed by South Carolina (March 21-22), and Texas A&M (March 27-29), before closing out with April visits to Miami (2nd-4th), Auburn (10th-12th) and LSU (17th-19th).

NEW: ELITE 5⭐️ CB Joshua Dobson has scheduled multiple visits, and South Carolina is one of them!



Dobson is scheduled to visit Columbia from March 21st-22nd.



He took an unofficial visit to Columbia in April of 2025 for the Spring Game.



— Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) February 25, 2026

Dobson is one of the few high-profile recruits in the 2027 class, rated as a five-star and ranking as the No. 6 overall player, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite .

The 6-foot-1, speedy defensive back has been in contact with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Tom Allen for a while now. He first visited campus in late 2024 and April 2025, before receiving an offer from the Tigers in June of that year.

Since then, he's returned to Death Valley twice, with the most recent coming in August for Clemson’s 2025 season-opener against LSU.

Of the schools mentioned for his spring visits, South Carolina leads the way in hosting the five-star recruit, with him receiving multiple coaches and unofficial visits — seven to be specific. Auburn and Texas A&M have also played their parts, with the Tigers visiting Dobson three times and the Aggies twice.

Regarding his play on the field, the Fort Mill, South Carolina native began his high school career at Catawba Ridge.

Over the course of his three-year varsity career with the Copperheads, Dobson totaled 76 tackles , 17 pass deflections and six interceptions, one of which was taken back 100 yards for a score. He also produced on offense and special teams, amassing 163 offensive yards and two touchdowns while returning the ball 20 times for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

Ahead of his senior season, though, Dobson announced his decision to transfer to William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.

The Huskies finished last season with a 14-0 record en route to a 8A state championship . By the end of the year, the program finished as the No. 2 school in North Carolina and the No. 39 team nationally.