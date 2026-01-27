Clemson Lands in Top-Four For Five-Star Safety

As Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers’ coaching staff shift their focus to the 2027 recruiting class, it appears they have a legitimate chance to land their biggest fish yet.

According to Rivals Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, the Tigers are among the top four programs being considered by five-star safety Chance Gilbert. Besides Clemson, he is also strongly considering Alabama, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Based on 247Sports’ composite rankings, Gilbert is a five-star prospect (98.44/100), the third-best safety, and the second-best player overall in the state of Georgia.

“I love the faith part of it. I’m a Christian, so how does things really stands out to me. Faith is a big thing for me," Gilbert told Simmons. "I like the culture and the people there a lot.”

Besides the schools that he listed in his top four, he has also received offers from programs like Miami, LSU, Texas and Florida.

In a scouting report written by 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, he praised Gilbert's instincts and versatile skillset.

"Instinctive split safety that can defend the run and the pass with his speed, range and physicality. Displays excellent play recognition for his age, which can boost any defense’s havoc rate as he jumps in front of routes or cuts down ball carriers in the alley," Ivins said. "Projects as a potential difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can generate takeaways on the back end while also negating big plays."

Through three seasons at East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, Gilbert has totaled 111 tackles, five interceptions and 21 pass deflections while also contributing on offense by catching 16 passes for 393 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, he made 53 tackles while also snagging three interceptions through 11 games.

While he may be a bit thin at the moment, Ivins' report suggests that the rising senior has the frame needed to fill out into a prototypical defensive back.

"Might not have ready-to-play collegiate size at this juncture, but has been verified at over 5-foot-11 and the body doesn’t appear to be done maturing," Ivins said.

If the highly-touted prospect where to end up committing to Clemson, he would be the Tigers' highest-rated prospect in the class of 2027. As of Jan.27, Clemson has received pledges from two other defensive backs (Harrison Luke, Christian Chancellor Jr.) and five players overall for the upcoming recruiting class.