Clemson Misses Withdrawal Deadline to Leave ACC Next Year
Clemson and the ACC are currently in a legal battle. Clemson is attempting to move to a different conference for new opportunities.
However, that won't be the case for at least another year. The ACC requires members to inform the league that they plan to leave on August 15, which Clemson didn't do, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
If Clemson had submitted the needed information to withdraw by August 15, it would've allowed them to leave on June 30 of the following year, which would be 2025 in this scenario.
Clemson's reasoning for leaving is simple: They're looking to make more money as an athletic program. Vannini explained the new television deals and College Football Playoff contract that will begin in 2026, as the ACC isn't near the SEC and Big Ten.
"Money. The ACC’s television deal pays its member schools around $30 million per year, the third-highest payout among Power 4 leagues, but the SEC and Big Ten are closer to $60 million annually.
"The new College Football Playoff contract, beginning in 2026, includes a new revenue distribution model that will pay SEC and Big Ten schools around $21 million annually, while ACC schools will earn around $13 million."
Clemson could lose out on as much as $40 million.
"Between those two revenue streams, ACC schools are looking at being as much as $40 million behind Big Ten and SEC schools annually," Vannini wrote.
From Clemson's perspective, it's tough to blame them. The missed revenue is massive, as that could be money that goes to the athletic program.
On top of that, from a football standpoint recently, the ACC has taken a hit. It can't compete with the top programs in the Big Ten and SEC, and one could even argue that from top to bottom, the Big 12 is a better conference.
Other sports bring challenges, but football is where most schools, including Clemson, make their most money.
The lawsuit could be their reason for not wanting to leave yet. Once that settles, it could change what Clemson wants to do. However, similar to many legal battles, this could take a very long time.
It might very well still be going on in 2025.
For now, the Tigers will have to focus on what they can. Winning the ACC is the goal, and while it might be one of the last times they can do so, it has to be the focus if they want to have the season they're looking to have.