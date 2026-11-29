Growing up in Clemson, Trent Pearman was in the backyard of the Palmetto Bowl matchup every other season. In 2026, he added a new chapter to the rivalry.

As Pearman threw a ball that only receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. could catch with two seconds remaining, the walk-on admitted that he blacked out after the play was ruled a touchdown. It was the deciding factor in Clemson’s 21-17 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at home.

Then, tears followed, but they were of joy.

“I don’t remember much. I think I broke down crying,” Pearman said after the game. “One, the pain in my foot; two, just how much it means to everyone.”

He finished with 197 yards and two passing touchdowns, including two rushes of 10 yards or more on the final drive of the game to continue to move the chains. The Tigers’ offense has been the most productive over the course of this season over the last two games, and they’ve both been with Pearman at the helm.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the story that he’s had couldn’t have happened to anybody better.

“It’s storybook. I mean, heck it’s better than Rudy,” he said. “I mean, Rudy made like one play, Trent Pearman just went on the road and beat a ranked team.”

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The duo both got game balls after the game, both bringing them into the press room to show off in the Palmetto Bowl victory. Clemson runs goal-line concepts every Wednesday in practice, and Swinney got a chance to run one that he has highlighted on his call sheet, “Wesco Fade Comeback”.

Pearman did exactly what he needed to do, and he was carried off the field to the sideline in the go-ahead score.

“I just got to give him a catch-it ball, and this is it, and it’s pretty sick to keep this, and I’ll have this forever,” he said.

Even starting running back Jarvis Green knew what was going to happen when the play was dialed up with six seconds remaining in the game. Especially with a player under center who knows the emotions of the game, he said Pearman and Wesco simply played like they have all practice.

“Just Trent Pearman being Trent Pearman, and Wesco being Wesco,” Green said.

When many counted out Clemson for the rest of the season after the Georgia Tech loss, some of the others responded to defend the program. That’s been on display over the last two weeks, and it’s come off the back of Pearman.

And Swinney is very thankful for that.

“What you saw tonight, you saw the heart of Clemson,” he said. “You saw the heart of our team. You saw a will to win.”