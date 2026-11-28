Rivalry Week is finally here, and that means another head-to-head matchup between the Clemson Tigers, who sit at 7-4 overall, and the South Carolina Gamecocks, who sit at 6-5. This will be the 123rd meeting between the two programs, dating back to 1896.

In last year's Palmetto Bowl, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team were able to prevail in Columbia, South Carolina, taking home a 28-14 win thanks to a game-sealing pick-six by Tigers safety Ricardo Jones, who has since transferred to Vanderbilt.

Now, Clemson is looking to upset the Gamecocks yet again, but this time in Death Valley.

Entering the matchup, the Tigers boast former walk-on quarterback Trent Pearman, who led his team to an upset in his first career start against Duke last Friday, as well as quarterback/wide receiver Chris Denson, who took a majority of the designed quarterback runs vs. the Blue Devils, carrying the ball 16 times for 71 yards and one touchdown.

The two will look to replicate that performance this week; however, they might be down a starting wideout again. While juniors Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore are healthy, slot receiver Tyler Brown, who's been out since Week 10, remains day-to-day, according to Swinney.

Luckily, starting running back Gideon Davidson returned last week on a limited snap count and is set to play Saturday. Nonetheless, senior Jarvis Green, who took over as the starter in his absence, will likely keep getting carries after piling up 249 scrimmage yards over the past three games.

One of the biggest questions on offense, aside from the quarterback situation, is how Clemson's offensive line will perform against a strong Gamecocks defensive line that features projected first-round lottery pick Dylan Stewart.

On the defensive side of the ball, we'll see a great matchup on the ground between the Tigers' elite run defense and South Carolina star signal caller LaNorris Sellers, who's totaled nearly 700 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while helping lead the Gamecocks to a top-35 rushing offense.

Similar to the run, South Carolina's air attack should be an interesting matchup against a strong Clemson secondary that's allowed just 200 yards per game and 10 touchdowns on the year, led by Jim Thorpe Award finalist and projected first-round pick Ashton Hampton.

While Gamecocks wideout Nyck Harbor was the top target for Sellers last season, things have changed a bit as senior Mazeo Bennett has taken over that role in the slot, leading the team in all pass-catching statistics. Keep an eye on the matchup between him and Tigers nickelback Branden Strozier, who's taken the starting role over the past two weeks due to injuries.

Now, here's everything you need to know for the Week 13 matchup against South Carolina, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game-day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: What You Need to Know

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Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:00 p.m. EST

Other Game Day Info:

8:00 a.m.: Parking Lots Open

11:00 a.m.: Fan Fest at the Stacks

12:50 p.m.: Tiger Walk

1:00 p.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp) & Gates Open

1:30 p.m.: Tiger Band 90 Minutes Before Kickoff Concert

2:00 p.m.: Tiger Band Parade to Memorial Stadium

3:00 p.m.: Kickoff

Watch: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick

Analyst: Rocky Boiman

Reporter: Marilyn Payne

Stream: ESPN or ESPN App

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-60s and sunny, but is projected to be in the high to mid-50s throughout the contest.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: South Carolina is considered a 6.5-point favorite over Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson holds a 74-44-4 lead in the all-time series with the Gamecocks. Over the past four years, though, the two have gone back and forth, with each program winning on the road since 2022.