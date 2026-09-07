Clemson Tigers Prepared to Lose Another Defensive Tackle 'For A While'

After Clemson’s loss to No. 11 LSU in Baton Rouge, one of the Tigers’ more notable transfers went down with an injury in the third quarter. Now, he’s expected to miss a lot of time.

Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong suffered a lower-leg injury in the loss, and head coach Dabo Swinney said that the defensive tackle is expected to be out “for a while”. He revealed the status during Sunday’s postgame teleconference.

“I don't have anything confirmed,” he said. “We'll have to see tomorrow, but it did not sound good on him, lower leg injury. We will hope for the best from a timeline standpoint.”

Strong didn’t start on Saturday night, but he did play in 25 snaps throughout the contest, more when the game was getting out of hand after halftime. However, from an experience standpoint, losing a former SEC interior lineman takes another option away for the Tigers.

Clemson is also without graduate lineman Vic Burley, who was suspended from the team due to an arrest that occurred at the end of August. Although he reached a plea agreement, he remains away from the program until further notice.

The Tigers are also without West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly, who tore his ACL during the spring block of the season. Many close to the program expected him to produce early and often for Clemson, being the first transfer commit of the 2026 cycle in January.

So, now it’s slim pickings for Swinney and position coach Nick Eason, who is now down three linemen to fill up the interior for a notable period of time. However, Clemson started true sophomore Amare Adams and junior Andy Burburija in the LSU loss. In contrast, other names like junior Champ Thompson and Texas State transfer Devarrick Woods each saw time on the interior.

They will have to step up even more now, which will begin at home against Georgia Southern. Clemson tripped up with a Sun Belt opponent last season with Troy, despite a late comeback foiling a potential upset. The Eagles will look to play spoiler, too, especially after a beatdown on primetime television.

Clemson’s play on the line of scrimmage must improve if it wants to compete in the ACC this season, let alone in the College Football Playoff. However, it will be without a significant piece who brings postseason experience for an unknown amount of time.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.