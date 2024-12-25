Clemson Quarterback Cade Klubnik Gets Round 2 NFL Draft Grade
There's a feeling around the college football world that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will return for the Tigers in 2025. Bringing Klubnik back needs to be the top priority for Clemson, but if the young man wants to play in the NFL, there might not be much that can be done.
Klubnik coming back for another year should benefit him, too. He's a tough player to evaluate in some ways. He might not be as good as some hoped for coming out of high school, but he was really good for parts of this season and put together impressive tape late in the year.
The 2025 NFL draft doesn't have a generational quarterback talent, which could benefit him. Still, from a development standpoint, working on his game at Clemson should help his future.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department released a draft grade for Klubnik, giving him a 2nd round grade. A 2nd round grade, at this stage of his career, feels fair.
"Cade Klubnik is a gifted quarterback with a dual-threat skill set fitting for today's NFL... As a passer, he possesses a good arm to make high-end throws from the pocket and on the move. Klubnik delivers middle-of-the-field passes with good velocity and zip. In the short and intermediate portions of the field, Klubnik can drive passes into tight windows. His ability to make throws when flushed out of the pocket has been great. Klubnik uses his athleticism to turn nothing into something and help pull the offense out of a hole."
If he comes back and does what everyone knows he can for a full season, there's a chance he could be one of the first three quarterbacks taken in 2026.
There's plenty to think about from Klubnik's perspective. Some quarterbacks up their stock, while others play themselves out of a first-round pick.
He has stuff in his game to work on, which Bleacher Report also acknowledged.
"Klubnik still struggles when defensive pressure gets home. If he is not able to counter with his athleticism, his decision-making remains questionable. He will put the ball in harm's way for potential turnovers. Klubnik is still learning to trust his eyes and progressions. There are moments where he is stuck on a covered receiver but does not pivot to find a wide-open receiver down the field."
Clemson fans will have to wait for his official announcement, but unless something changes, he should be back next season. He'll be a big piece to Clemson and help bring the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff.