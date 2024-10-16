Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Hints at Hitting Transfer Portal for Future Quarterback
The Clemson football program has changed its ways over the past few weeks, sitting at 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.
Currently in first place in the conference, Clemson looks to be in a favorable position to make the College Football Playoff.
However, with the ever-changing landscape of the college football world, there's always some bad that comes with the good. That was the case on Monday when four-star quarterback Blake Hebert announced that he flipped his commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame.
This is a tough loss for Clemson, as the 2025 class doesn't have a quarterback recruit.
However, according to Derrian Carter of the Greenville News, head coach Dabo Swinney said he plans to find one.
"We'll definitely, probably, take a quarterback in the 2025 class of some sort," Swinney said. "Right now, we got (transfer) Paul Tyson as our fourth guy, so is it a Paul Tyson type of guy, or is it a high school kid? I don't know. We'll see how it all plays out."
Swinney highlighting that he's looking for a quarterback in the 2025 class could indicate that he'd be willing to recruit out of the transfer portal.
If there have been any question marks about the legendary head coach, it's his unwillingness to do as such. However, if he added that to his coaching ability, there might not be a better college football coach in the country.
Ultimately, finding a quarterback for the 2025 class isn't the end all be all.
According to Carter, Swinney doesn't expect Cade Klubnik to enter the 2025 NFL draft, giving the Tigers their starting quarterback for 2025.
"Swinney doesn't anticipate Klubnik, a junior, to forgo his senior season and enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik has 1,528 yards passing with 21 touchdowns (four rushing) and two interceptions through six games, but he isn't featured in many 2025 NFL draft quarterback rankings, including ESPN's latest quarterback hot board."
While it isn't necessarily a pressing need, finding one would be a wise decision. Clemson wants to continue being one of the best teams in the country, so having a quarterback who understands the system before having to start would be the right thing to do.
With Swinney saying he plans on landing one, it's something to watch out for moving forward.
For now, Clemson will focus on taking care of business in the ACC.
They'll take on Virginia on Saturday in a game they should feel confident in winning.