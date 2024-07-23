Clemson's Talented Defensive Lineman Was Arrested This Past Weekend
The 2024-25 college football season continues to inch closer as the Clemson Tigers prepare for a campaign with lofty expectations placed upon their shoulders.
As star quarterback Cade Klubnik enters his second year as a starter, he's supposed to get this program back to their previous heights when they won two national championships with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence at the helm.
So far, the class of 2022 five-star has not lived up to the hype, but that doesn't mean he can't put together a season that showcases his elite talent on a consistent basis.
Head coach Dabo Swinney certainly thinks that will be the case.
Clemson is expected to have an elite defense once again, so if they are able to field an offense that compliments that unit, then they should be able to play their way into the College Football Playoff and compete for a championship.
But as the Tigers get ready for their massive Week 1 game against the Georgia Bulldogs, one of their talented defensive ends was arrested on Sunday.
Pickens County court records show Caden Story was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 28 grams (one ounce) or less. This case was filed on Tuesday as criminal. He has to pay $615 in fines/costs according to Derrian Carter of The Greenville News.
If convicted, the South Carolina Code of Laws section 44-53-370(d)(4) states he "must be imprisoned not more than 30 days or fined not less than $100 nor more than $200."
This is Story's first offense and it has been classified as a misdemeanor.
Carter reported that Clemson's athletic department said they had "no comment" regarding these charges, but that the redshirt sophomore would not be suspended immediately since he wasn't arrested for/criminally charged with any felony offense.
Story wasn't expected to be a starter this season after only recording two tackles across 11 games and 63 defensive snaps during his first two years in the program. Still, he's a talented prospect who was rated as a four-star in the 2022 class and ranked No. 148 in the country by 247Sports.
Clemson's athlete handbook states any player who is arrested and/or charged with a drug-related crime will be subject to drug-testing under the Clemson University Athletic Department Use/Misuse Program.