Clemson Tigers 2025 Football Schedule Fully Set After Final Reveal
The Clemson Tigers and the rest of the ACC learned the remainder of the 2025 football schedule during a nationally televised special on Monday night.
The Tigers already knew their first five games of the season, along with their last two games, thanks to earlier schedule releases.
So, Monday’s release was for the Tigers’ final five games that hadn’t been revealed, which included ACC contests against Boston College, SMU, Duke, Florida State and Louisville.
The Tigers will head to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on Boston College on Oct. 11, the first of the five games to be revealed.
After that, the Tigers will host SMU on Oct. 18 before they get a bye week, the second bye week of the season.
From there, Clemson will play its final three ACC games, starting with back-to-back home games — against Duke on Nov. 1 and against Florida State on Nov. 8.
The ACC schedule ends with the Tigers traveling to Louisville on Nov. 14, which will be a Friday night game.
Clemson will open the season at home against LSU on Aug. 30, followed by another home game with Troy on Sept. 6.
Then, the Tigers hit the road to open ACC action on Sept. 13 at Georgia Tech, followed by a return home to face Syracuse on Sept. 20.
Clemson will get its first bye week on Sept. 27, followed by a trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina, which is now led by NFL legend Bill Belichick.
After ACC action ends, the Tigers have two more non-conference games as they will host Furman on Nov. 22 and then travel to South Carolina on Nov. 29.
If the Tigers are among the top two teams in the ACC at the end of the regular season, they would play in the ACC Championship game the first Saturday in December in Charlotte, N.C.
The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season, one in which Clemson got back into the ACC championship game, where they beat SMU on last-second field goal. That win cleared the Tigers’ path back to the College Football Playoff, which expanded to 12 teams for the first time.
The Tigers are expected to return several of their top offensive players from a season ago, led by Cade Klubnik, who had the best season of his collegiate career and fashioned himself into a Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2025 season.
Clemson Tigers 2025 Football Schedule
(times to be announced)
Aug. 30: vs. LSU
Sept. 6: vs. Troy
Sept. 13: at Georgia Tech
Sept. 20 vs. Syracuse
Sept. 27: Bye
Oct. 4: at North Carolina
Oct. 11: at Boston College
Oct. 18: vs. SMU
Oct. 25: Bye
Nov. 1: vs. Duke
Nov. 8: vs. Florida State
Nov. 14: at Louisville
Nov. 22: vs. Furman
Nov. 29: at South Carolina