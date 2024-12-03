Clemson Tigers Gear Up for ACC Championship Showdown Against SMU Mustangs
The Clemson Tigers are shockingly playing in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night against the SMU Mustangs, despite it looking unlikely for weeks.
It was a crazy Saturday during rivalry week for the Tigers. After losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 17-14, Clemson caught a big break when the Miami Hurricanes suffered a bad upset loss to the Syracuse Orange.
With a (7-1) record in the conference, the Tigers will be facing a very talented Mustangs team that went a perfect (8-0) in the ACC.
Overall, the Mustangs are going to be a threat to Clemson, as not only did they have a perfect record in the conference, they are (11-1) overall. SMU was a three-point loss away at the beginning of the season to the BYU Cougars from being a perfect (12-0) this year.
While this is projected to be a tight game, the Mustangs might have a bit of an edge considering they are (2-0) against ranked opponents compared to the (0-2) that the Tigers are. However, it should be worth noting that those two losses for Clemson came against teams from the SEC.
SMU will be coming into the game with one of the best offenses in the country, as they are averaging over 40 points per game. Slowing down the offense is going to be a challenge for the Tigers, especially on the ground.
The rushing defense has been an issue for Clemson, and they will certainly be tested against a talented running back in Brashard Smith, who is averaging six yards per carry.
While the ACC Championship will be on the line, the winner of this game will be punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff as well. In addition to making the playoffs, the committee could see more value in the winner of the ACC compared to the Big 10, and either Clemson or SMU could actually get a bye to start the playoffs.
For the Tigers, they will be relying heavily on their talented junior quarterback, Cade Klubnik, to lead them in this one. Klubnik has played really well this season, and Clemson will need a big-time performance from their star quarterback to leave as ACC Champions.
The game will be broadcast on ABC at 8:00 in Bank of America Stadium, as this has all the makings of a great matchup. With it being at a neutral site, expect an electric atmosphere that could lean toward the Tigers based on location.