Clemson Tigers Climb In Latest Rankings with Only One Game Left to Play
The Clemson Tigers have only one game left in their regular season schedule in a year that has seen them reach the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
Currently holding a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, regardless of the outcome this Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks, they will finish the year in a much better place than where they finished 2023.
It has been a tumultuous season, to say the least, but with one game left to play, there is still hope that the Tigers can sneak into the College Football Playoffs.
The program has seen its stock rise and fall consistently in the eyes of the media, with it rising this week in the eyes of Chris Vannini of The Athletic, as the writer ranked Clemson 17th this week after having them 19th in last week's iteration.
"Clemson moves up to No. 17, and I don’t understand why the Tigers are No. 12 in both polls," writes Vannini. "They don’t have any good wins, and they shouldn’t be behind two SEC teams that beat Georgia, since Georgia whipped Clemson."
The fact remains, however, that for the most part, the Tigers have beaten the teams that have been put in front of them.
And while Clemson may not have any "good wins," their schedule still grades out as harder than either the Miami Hurricanes or the SMU Mustangs' schedules, the two teams that hold the Tigers' College Football Playoff fate in their hands.
"If Clemson beats South Carolina, then we can start a CFP at-large conversation, but the Tigers shouldn’t be near there right now, and it’s going to be hard to convince me a second ACC spot shouldn’t go to SMU or Miami," opines Vannini. "I’m very curious where the committee puts Clemson. Anything close to No. 12 opens the possibility the Tigers jump the loser of the potential SMU-Miami matchup."
While the Hurricanes have benefitted from one of the best quarterbacks in the sport this year, they have still needed multiple come-from-behind victories to get the job done, and that is not a consistent method for victory.
Should Miami lose Saturday, Clemson will be the team to face the Mustangs in the ACC Championship game, a matchup that they could realistically win.
It has been a tumultuous season, to say the least, for the Tigers, and the excitement and anticipation will not cease to exist just yet.