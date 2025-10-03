Clemson Tigers DB Departs from Program, Per Report
After a rough start to the year, the Clemson Tigers football program reportedly has been notified of its first departure of the season.
According to On3’s Larry Williams, Clemson defensive back Shelton Lewis will not be traveling with the team for their game against the University of North Carolina, and is expected to transfer to another program.
With Clemson only playing four games so far, Lewis is eligible for a redshirt this season. He cannot enter the transfer portal until after the regular season concludes.
Throughout his time with the Tigers, Lewis has appeared in 27 games, starting six. Over the course of less than three complete seasons at Clemson, he totaled 29 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections. His best season with the Tigers came in 2024, when he started four games while making 12 tackles and breaking up two passes.
In Clemson’s most recent game against Syracuse, Lewis totaled four tackles and a pass break-up while playing 33 snaps. This season, he has appeared in all four games, playing 49 snaps while totaling seven tackles and a pass break-up.
Although he never cracked the starting lineup this season, Lewis has earned high praise from Tigers cornerbacks coach Mike Reed since his freshman year. During his first year at Clemson, Lewis earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors after returning an interception 46 yards for a touchdown during his first career start against Georgia Tech.
“You don’t see them cut like that anymore, a lot, let’s put it that way,” Reed said. “Young man who’s focused, who has leadership qualities and is not afraid to voice his opinions with the older guys. A lot of times, you have a lot of freshmen that come in, they just sit over there, you never hear them. Shelton’s a guy that is going to get on the older guys. He’s a guy that wants to be good, wants to be coached and it’s a pleasant surprise to see him go to work.”
While he may not have been a starter heading into this season, Lewis served as a valuable, experienced depth piece in Clemson’s defensive backfield.
As a recruit, Lewis was a three-star prospect who 247Sports rated as the 41st best recruit in the state of Georgia and the 47th best cornerback in the country. Besides Clemson, he was also pursued by programs like North Carolina, Arkansas and Louisville.
Although it has been reported that Lewis is no longer with the program, he is still listed on Clemson’s roster, and the program has yet to make an official announcement regarding his departure.
Clemson plays at North Carolina on Saturday with kickoff set for noon.