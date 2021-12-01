Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Brent Venables Recruiting in Alabama and More Recruiting Nuggets
    Publish date:

    Brent Venables Recruiting in Alabama and More Recruiting Nuggets

    Author:
    and

    Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

    With no ACCCG to prep for, the Clemson coaches are out in full swing recruiting this week.

    Yesterday, Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables paid visits to Clemson commits Jaren Kanak and Toriano Pride. They are scheduled to go see Keon Sabb on Thursday, who caused quite the stir when he unofficially visited Michigan over the weekend.

    Today, even though Venables was supposed to be in Norman, Oklahoma to be introduced as the next Sooner head coach according to some outlets, he was in Alabama with coach Todd Bates visiting Jackson-Olin High School.


    CJ Spiller and Tony Elliott paid a visit to Trevor Etienne on Monday night. Swinney was supposed to go on the visit but at the last minute, those plans were changed for some reason. Etienne is still set to take an official to Clemson the weekend of December 10 and Swinney could still make an in-home visit at a later date. Etienne won't announce until the All-American Bowl on Jan 8.

    Elliott has also visited 2023 in-state OL Monroe Freeling this week, as well as 2024 in-state OL Kam Pringle. Elliott and OL coach Robbie Caldwell stopped in and saw 2023 in-state OL Markee Anderson. Caldwell was also supposed to visit 2023 OL Joshua Miller this week.

    Today, Brandon Streeter visited 2024 QB, Dylan Raiola, out of Burleson, Texas. Streeter visited 2023 QB Arch Manning on Tuesday and was supposed to also check in on 2023 QB Chris Vizzina at some point this week.

    The firing of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at Auburn probably nixes what little chance the school had of landing 2022 WR Antonio Williams. This might just be coming down to Clemson and South Carolina. Although don't discount Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin's team could be the dark horse candidate here.

