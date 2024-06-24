Clemson Tigers Defender Headed Towards Coaching Career
The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for the start of the 2024 college football season. After a long offseason, the team is ready to get back on the field and work their way back into National Championship contention.
Right off the bat in Week 1, the Tigers will face a massive test. They're set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
One key leader for the 2024 squad will be senior safety Tyler Venables. He may not be the most flashy player and he might not be a superstar, but his football IQ and leadership skills have been off the charts.
Venables, the son of Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables, is going to be a major key for Clemson. He is also looking ahead at a potential future in coaching, just like his dad.
Prior to his final college football season, Venables opened up about his future and revealed what he wants to do after his playing career is over.
“I have a political science degree, but I am not going to law school. That is my desire, to be a GA (graduate assistant), analyst or whatever. I want to be a part of a team somewhere.”
The safety got to experience coaching for the first time last year ahead of his team's win over Notre Dame. He was given a headset and was able to help in that aspect of the game when he wasn't healthy enough to play.
"So, they just threw me on the headset. Most of the games, I did not put a helmet on, and when I wasn’t healthy enough, I was wearing that.”
Following that experience, getting into coaching was more appealing to Venables. He spoke out about beign on the headset and hearing all of the strategy that was being discussed.
“It was just stuff like that. It was just a really cool experience to hear all that goes on behind the scenes. I had never had that experience before, ever. Being as close to the game as I have been in my life, it was just a whole other experience I have never had. "
Clearly, coaching runs in his bloodline. His father has found great success at the college level.
While the Clemson standout has one more year of playing eligibility, it seems that a move into coaching awaits him. Perhaps, he could join his dad at Oklahoma on the coaching staff.
Either way, the Tigers are hoping to see Venables on the field this season and not on the headset. His leadership will be needed to find a successful season.