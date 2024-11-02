Clemson Tigers Defense Will Be Tested by Explosive Louisville Cardinals Offense
The Clemson Tigers season-opening defeat at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs feels like ages ago.
Since that point, the team has been clicking on all cylinders, performing as one of the best in the nation. They have reeled off six consecutive victories and will be looking to make it seven this weekend against the Louisville Cardinals.
Clemson has been finding success by bludgeoning teams with an offense that has put any preseason doubts to rest. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is looking like the five-star recruit out of high school they thought he would be and he is surrounded by a talented group of skill position players.
Lacking explosiveness the last few seasons, the Tigers can rack up points in a hurry this year. Wide receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore have been big play machines and running back Phil Mafah is steamrolling opposing defenses on the ground.
Dabo Swinney is going to need all of that to continue happening this weekend against a Cardinals team that will present some challenges with their offense. Defense has been what Clemson has built their reputation on in recent seasons, but they haven’t been nearly as dominant in 2024 as in years past.
This is still a very good unit, as some of the production against them has come in garbage time. But, as Bill Connelly of ESPN shared in his Week 10 preview, the Tigers’ defense will be tested on Saturday evening.
“Clemson still has standouts at each level -- end T.J. Parker, linebacker Wade Woodaz, corner Avieon Terrell -- but the Tigers are just 48th in points allowed per drive and 57th in yards allowed per play despite facing only one top-50 offense, per SP+. Louisville is 19th in offensive SP+ and boasts quite a few explosive options. The Cardinals will need to score quite a bit to keep up with what Cade Klubnik and an increasingly healthy Clemson receiving corps will likely do to their defense. But if Clemson's defense is indeed wobbly, Louisville is more than capable of landing quite a few blows,” the college football expert wrote.
The defense certainly isn’t lacking talent, but they haven’t faced a challenge quite like what Louisville will present. Projections have this as a game that will be incredibly competitive, as Clemson needs to bring their A-game.
The Cardinals have a slight glimmer of hope to contend for a spot in the ACC Championship. If they can pull off the upset this week, they could make things even messier atop the conference.
The Tigers need to ensure that doesn’t happen. A loss here would be catastrophic as they have difficult road matchups against the Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers looming as their next two games.