Clemson Defensive Tackles Coach Nick Eason is Walking Ball of Energy

CLEMSON, S.C. — Though he does not exactly have the right shoes on, that does not stop Nick Eason from getting down into a stance and showing his players how they should do a certain drill.

Clemson’s new defensive tackles coach has a different way of coaching his players than most. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Eason, who joined the Clemson staff in January, is more of a hands-on kind of teacher. He teaches his players not only how to do a drill, but in some cases, he gets down and shows them what it should look like.

It is a method of coaching his players and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney enjoy.

“Nick just brings a ton of energy. He is just a walking ball of energy, every day,” Swinney said recently. “You get around Nick, he is one of those guys that has an enthusiasm that is contagious.”

Eason’s energy has definitely lifted the spirits of a defensive tackles room that was already feeling good about itself. Clemson already has guys like Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro leading the way this spring at defensive tackle, and this summer they will also get back Bryan Bresee and Tre’ Williams.

In other words, the Tigers are loaded up front, and now they have Eason bringing in a wealth of NFL experience, as a player and coach, to the position.

“He has just unbelievable experience. This guy has been around a long time,” Swinney said. “He has played at the highest level. He has coached at the highest level. He has seen the best of the best. He has been one of the best of the best, so just a ton of experience that he has brought in there.”

Some of Eason’s experience, along with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s NFL experience, has gone into simplifying some things along the defensive line and the defense as a whole.

“There are lots of different ways to skin a cat, as they say. So, it has been good,” Swinney said. “There has been a lot of really good collaboration. I really, really like where we are.”

Clemson will resume spring practices on March 28. The spring game will be April 9 at 1 p.m. from Memorial Stadium. It will be televised by the ACC Network.