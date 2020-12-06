For the eighth time in school history, the Clemson Tigers are headed to the ACC Championship Game. No other team in the conference has made more appearances than this program.

Despite a slow start, third-ranked Clemson used a strong second half to pull away from Virginia Tech in a 45-10 win on Saturday. The Tigers have now punched their ticket to Charlotte and will have two weeks to prep for the much-anticipated rematch with Notre Dame as the program seeks to win its sixth straight ACC title.

Position Grades

Quarterback: With the win, Trevor Lawrence now has the most wins by a quarterback in program history. For whatever reason, though, he never could seem to get in a rhythm against the Hokies. Lawrence completed just 55 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a costly, uncharacteristic interception in the end zone and had another pass that should have been picked off. He was effective as a runner at times, notching 42 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. However, whatever Heisman hopes Lawrence still had coming into the weekend very likely died in Blacksburg..... B-

Running Back: Clemson's backs ran hard in this one. It took most of the first half to really start to soften the Hokies front seven up but once they did Tech had no answer for the Tigers running game. Travis Etienne rushed for 68 yards, but a lot of them were tough yards. For the first time in 17 games against FBS competition, he did not score a touchdown. Lyn-J Dixon looked good for a second straight game and Chez Mellusi did as well. Then Darien Rencher came in late and finished Virginia Tech off with a 50-yard touchdown run on his only carry. This comes just days after being named Disney's Spirit Award winner..... A

Wide Receivers: Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell combined for seven catches and 122 yards. More than half of those came on the 65-yard touchdown reception by Powell. Brannon Spector was the only other wideout with a catch. Without Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr, there just isn't much depth. The Tigers need to get one or both of those guys back..... C+

Tight Ends: Braden Galloway had a big catch early for 49 yards. Davis Allen, despite having only 13 receiving yards, had a timely catch for a first down. However, with this team being so depleted at receiver it feels like these two guys should be doing more in the passing game..... C+

Offensive Line: The Tigers rushed for 238 yards, just the second time all season they have gone over the 200-yard mark and averaged 7.9 YPC. The Hokies, who have a very effective pass rush and came in averaging 3.56 sacks per game, did not register a sack all night. It took a little while to get going but once they did they won the battle at the line of scrimmage..... B-

Defensive Line: After a slow start, the defensive front played well, despite the team having just two sacks. The further along the game went, the stronger they got. Khalil Hill looked good, especially early, rushing for 100 yards on the night. But once the Tigers adjusted, yards were hard to come by for the Hokies as they managed just 11 yards total in the third quarter, allowing Clemson to pull away. Xavier Thomas looks like he is starting to hit his stride, not only rushing the passer but playing the run, too. Myles Murphy had a big night with 7 tackles, a TFL and a forced fumble that was returned for a score. Tyler Davis was clogging up the middle the way he generally tends to do. Nyles Pinckney recovered a fumble..... B-

Linebackers: When James Skalski is not on the field it has an effect on the entire defense, particularly the run defense. The fifth-year senior left the game after the first series for precautionary measures after he experienced some soreness and it took a little while for the defense to adjust to his absence. Backup Jake Venables leaving shortly after Skalski with his own injury did not help. Baylon Spector continues to make plays for this team though and Mike Jones Jr. had a solid night as well. The two combined for 15 total tackles, and Jones added 1.5 TFL. Keith Maguire forced a fumble and LaVonta Bentley is starting to show signs of what kind of player he can be, recording 4 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He is a guy to watch for next season..... B-

Secondary: Clemson got a lot of defensive backs snaps in this one. Nolan Turner is really playing well at the moment. He had a team-high 12 tackles and 2 TFL. Derion Kendrick was back on the field and had a 66-yard scoop and score. He probably should knock that Hail Mary down to end the first half instead of going for the interception. The Tigers caught a huge break there. It easily could have been a tie game going into halftime. The Hokies had 133 passing yards in the first half but just 69 in the second..... B

Special Teams: Will Spiers is in the midst of his best season punting the ball but against Virginia Tech he had a night he is probably ready to forget. Spiers averaged just 28 yards on his four punts. It was not the best night for kicking, but at the same time you can't shank one that travels just 7 yards. He also had punts of 33 and 32 yards. Bad weather or not, Spiers is better than what he was against the Hokies. B.T. Potter hit his only field goal attempt from 28-yards out and seven of his eight kickoffs were touchbacks..... C-