Clemson Tigers Football Players to Get NIL Raise from Latest Video Game
Most college football players, including those that played for the Clemson Tigers, were overjoyed by the return of EA Sports’ legendary college football video game.
The game was so well received it set records for purchases and downloads for a sports game. In addition, the game was updated throughout the season based on game play, both online and on the field.
Clearly, EA Sports has little choice but to release a new game this year, called College Football 26.
Last year, the video game took advantage of the name, image and likeness era and gave college football stars the chance to opt-in to having their likeness used in the game. Even though the game had been dormant for a decade or more, most opted in for just $600.
Well, this year, the players that are still in college football and want to be in the game will get a raise.
The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported on Tuesday that EA Sports will pay each of the players that opt into this year’s game $1,500, a $900 raise over last season. Vannini reported that EA Sports sent an e-mail to all eligible players in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
Like last year, those players will also get a deluxe edition of the game, as they did a season ago. Select players will receive additional compensation as brand ambassadors.
Vannini reported that players should receive more than $16.5 million in compensation this coming season.
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff.
Many analysts are expecting the Tigers to be a Top 10 team in 2025, thanks in part of the return of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had his best season statistically in three years with the Tigers. The offense is also returning much of the talent around Klubnik, though they will need to find a replacement for running back Phil Mafah.
On defense, the Tigers used the transfer portal to pick up some talent to help them in the pass rush. But their biggest offseason change was letting defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin go and hiring Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the 2025 season. His job will be to transform the run defense.