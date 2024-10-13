Clemson Tigers Football Remains Top 10 Program in Latest AP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers did not see their stock rise on Sunday when the AP Top 25 came out, as the Tigers remained No. 10 in the weekly poll of sportswriters from around the country.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 in ACC) remained the second-ranked ACC team as Miami, which is undefeated, came in at No. 6 in the poll. Clemson is preparing to face Virginia (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday, its last game before its second bye week.
Texas, which is also undefeated and blasted Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, remained the nation’s No. 1 team for a second straight week.
The Tigers had moved up in the poll ever week since dropping to No. 25 after their season-opening loss to Georgia.
The Tigers blew out Wake Forest, 49-14, on Saturday, the second straight road win for Clemson, which has won five games in a row.
After a slow start, the Tigers put up impressive numbers across the board.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 309 and three touchdowns, along with no interceptions. His top deep threat, Antonio Williams, caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for a score on a trick play in the third quarter. Tight end Jake Briningstool finished with seven receptions for 104 yards and a score. Running back Phil Mafah added 108 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Kylon Griffin and Khalil Barnes each had an interception that set up a Tigers touchdown.
There was some thought that two losses in the Top 10 might pave the Tigers’ way up a spot or two, most notably No. 13 LSU’s 29-26 win over No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26, in overtime in Baton Rouge. For the Rebels, it was their second loss of the season, the first coming against Kentucky.
Ole Miss dropped nine spots in the poll to No. 18, while the Tigers leapt in front of Clemson, moving up five spots to No. 8.
The other team to leap ahead of Clemson was Iowa State, which remained undefeated and beat West Virginia. The Cyclones were No. 11 last week and they moved up two spots to No. 9 on the backs of that win. They are now the highest-rated team in the Big 12.
Clemson AP Ranking By Week
Preseason/Week 1: No. 14
Week 2: No. 25 (minus-11)
Week 3: No. 22 (+3)
Week 4: No. 21 (+1)
Week 5: No. 17 (+4)
Week 6: No. 15 (+2)
Week 7: No. 10 (+5)
Week 8: No. 10 (no change)