Clemson Tigers Have Three Players in Top 100 NFL Draft Board
The Clemson Tigers have become a bit of an NFL factory over the past few years and even though they've struggled more on the college field, they still seem to be pumping out talent for the next level.
Mock Draft Database is a website that pulls together as many mock drafts as they can find and puts out a consensus big board from the data. The Tigers have three players within the Top 100 for 2025's NFL draft, with the latest of that group coming in at No. 68 overall.
The highest projected pick is no surprise, linebacker Barrett Carter. He's fighting for a spot in the first round and is currently at No. 31, which means he's in a good place.
Carter hasn't had a fantastic start to he season, but has followed suit with many of his Clemson teammates. He had a forgettable game against the Georgia Bulldogs with two missed tackles, but shined against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
He did well as a pass rusher while facing the Mountaineers offensive line, picking up three pressures and a batted ball. For the first time since his freshman campaign, however, he was held without a tackle.
If Carter wants to end up in the first round, he'll have to pick up the production in the coming weeks. No one doubts his athletic ability. He likely could have been a solid draft pick if he had declared, but instead decided to come back for his final season.
Next highest on the list was Tigers defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart.
Capehart has been around for a while but the redshirt senior hasn't been super productive in the past. He has a very high ceiling, though, thanks to his athletic profile. He neither looks nor moves like someone that is over 300 pounds.
He's not much of a pass rusher, but plays well against the run.
Rounding out Clemson's Top 100 players is offensive tackle Blake Miller.
Miller has allowed just one pressure in 62 snaps so far, an improved win-rate over the past few season. He has a prototypical offensive tackle build and has improved well throughout his career.
Cade Klubnik was the next highest player at No. 126 overall. While he hasn't played consistently great, there is room to grow in this quarterback class if he can put together a solid season.
If Klubnik struggles, however,it might be smart to take his last year of college ball to build is stock higher.