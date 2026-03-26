Clemson Tigers Host Four-Star Quarterback Amid Busy Spring Visit Cycle

With quarterback Trace Hawkins already set to visit Death Valley twice within the next month, the Tigers also made an effort to take a look at another 2028 quarterback prospect who recently made a trip to campus.

This past Sunday, Florida native Brady Quinn visited the Clemson Tigers; however, they’re just one of many stops in his early recruitment this spring. The rest of his visit schedule, in order, includes Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, SMU, Miami, Alabama and Kentucky.

Spring visit schedule!!!

Clemson 3/22 ✅

Indiana 3/26

Notre Dame 3/27

Purdue 3/28

SMU 4/3

Miami 4/10

Alabama 4/11

Kentucky 4/18#AGTG pic.twitter.com/EDXXVRjoK4 — Brady Quinn 4🌟QB (@QBQuinn2) March 25, 2026

The 6-foot-1 rising junior is a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 185 overall player, the No. 16 player at his position and the No. 26 player in the state of Florida, according to On3 rankings.

He holds 23 offers and has taken over a dozen unofficial visits — aside from the Tigers — since June 2024, with Miami, Notre Dame and Florida leading the way at two apiece. Similar to Clemson, though, the Fighting Irish have yet to pull the trigger on an offer. Still, it’s clear that both parties have shown interest in each other, or else there wouldn’t be any recent contact.

Regarding actual play on the field, Quinn has been special since his first year at the high school level. Beginning his career at First Baptist Academy (Naples, FL), Quinn was named the varsity starter as a freshman and didn’t disappoint, throwing for 2,549 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 57 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Following his debut season, Quinn decided to transfer to a larger program, Lely High School, about 25 minutes south of First Baptist Academy. He improved his production across the board — aside from interceptions — completing 60% of his passes for just under 3,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 picks. His sophomore campaign also showed how much he developed as a runner over the offseason, carrying the ball 26 times for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Heading into his junior year, his stock as a prospect will only continue to grow, especially now that he’s decided to transfer for his third time in three years to national powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna, where he’ll be throwing to four-star wideouts Ah’Mari Stevens (Miami commit) and Tromon Isaac Jr. (35+ offers).

I will be transferring to Chaminade-Madonna for the next 2 years of my high school career!!! #AGTG @Nadeboyz @Dameon8 pic.twitter.com/l6uEueNH4w — Brady Quinn 4🌟QB (@QBQuinn2) December 20, 2025

In today’s college football landscape, transferring that many times can certainly raise eyebrows — as we’ve seen before with high-profile recruits like Dylan Raiola — but talent is talent, so time will only tell how it pans out.