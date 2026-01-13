Clemson Tigers in Contact With Big Ten Defensive Tackle

The second week of the transfer portal being open has been slower for the Clemson Tigers thus far, but that isn’t stopping them from looking for more pieces.

According to TigerIllustrated’s Paul Strelow with On3, Michigan defensive tackle Enow Etta has been in contact with the Tigers. No visit has been finalized yet, according to sources. He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Clemson has remained on the hunt defensively, picking up nine transfers on that side of the ball so far this season. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen would like to continue that by bringing in Etta.

The 6-foot-4.5, 320-pound lineman is the No. 20-ranked defensive tackle in the transfer portal cycle, according to On3. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2.

In his three seasons with the Wolverines, Etta finished with 20 total tackles, three being for a loss, a sack and two pass deflections. He saw 294 defensive snaps at defensive tackle last season, having two weeks as a shared Defensive Player of the Week.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Keller, Texas, native finished with a run grade of 66.7 and a pass rush grade of 62.7. Both of those saw him in the middle of the pack on his team last season.

Coming out of high school, where he went to Covenant Christian Academy in Colleyville, Texas, On3 had Etta as a three-star recruit, though other outlets had him as a four-star. The top 20 defensive linemen chose the Wolverines over Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and USC.

It is important to note that Pete Nakos, an On3 college football insider, doesn’t rule out Etta going back to Michigan to resign. However, he has yet to withdraw from the transfer portal, meaning schools can still reach out to him.

The Tigers already have assets at defensive tackle, picking up Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong and West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly. Both committed to the program last week in the heat of the transfer portal saga.

Head coach Dabo Swinney needs the depth due to all of the players who are leaving due to various reasons. Starters Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart have entered the 2026 NFL Draft. Co-starter Stephiylan Green has entered the transfer portal and committed to LSU.

Follow along with Clemson Tigers on SI’s transfer portal tracker to see all of the arrivals and departures that the program may have going on in recent days.