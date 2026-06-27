Clemson Tigers Land Longtime Defensive Back Target Over Georgia

After being one of the first offers in the 2027 class last summer and over a year of heavy recruiting by Clemson, a priority defensive target has finally made his decision.

On Saturday afternoon, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey announced live on the Rivals YouTube channel that he'd be committing to the Tigers over Georgia. He is the 24th overall player and the fifth defensive back in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising senior is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 175 overall player, the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 8 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 195 S chose the Tigers over Georgia



“I’m ALL IN Clemson family!! TCBT3 🐅”https://t.co/9r8kCC57SA pic.twitter.com/rVeHgODcoz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2026

As mentioned, he was one of Clemson's top targets in the 2027 class, with the program extending an offer following an impressive performance at the annual Dabo Swinney camp.

At that time, he already had nearly 20 offers coming off a sophomore campaign at Oak Mountain (Al.) that saw him finish with 28 tackles, two interceptions and one pass deflection. Notable offers included Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Florida and Tennessee, among others.

Following his offer from the Tigers, he took a multitude of unofficial visits throughout the summer and his junior season to primarily SEC schools outside of Oregon and Clemson, which he visited for the team's 2025 season-opener vs. LSU.

Aparicio-Bailey also increased his production across the board as a junior this past season, totaling 40 tackles, four interceptions, four pass deflections and one forced fumble across nine contests.

Multiple coaches took trips to the deep south for in-home visits with the four-star talent, including Clemson, which brought head coach Dabo Swinney — a fellow Alabama native — and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Note: Reed is looking for Aparicio-Bailey to play cornerback when he arrives in Clemson, similar to how Ashton Hampton made the switch from safety to the position after high school.

He released his Top 10 schools in mid-February, and the Tigers made the list as one of just three schools not in the SEC.

Unofficial visits continued to unravel over the coming months, with Aparicio-Bailey visiting Death Valley in early March for the program's annual Elite Retreat.

The talented defensive back then took visits to multiple SEC programs before setting his top five: Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina and Ohio State.

The trimming of his list led him to set up official visits with all five schools except the Buckeyes. His schedule was as follows: Clemson (May 29-31), Georgia (June 5), Auburn (June 12), South Carolina (June 19-21).

However, he wouldn't make it to two of those four, as the Tigers and Bulldogs went all-out for Aparicio-Bailey on their respective official visits, which forced his hand on canceling the rest of his visits earlier this month.

It's now been nearly three weeks since Aparicio-Bailey made that decision, and it comes as no surprise that he ended up picking Clemson, as multiple experts had predicted he would land with the ACC program.

The first expert to make his projection was On3's Steve Wiltfong, who submitted his on the day after Aparicio-Bailey announced his final two. Clemson247's Cory Fravel and Austin Hannon followed suit within 24 hours. Most recently, On3's Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman submitted their predictions in favor of the Tigers.

With one of the top Alabama talents now in the fold, Aparicio-Bailey joins a top 15 class that features four other defensive backs: four-star Jarrell Chandler, three-star Bryant Robinson, three-star Harrison Luke and three-star Christian Chancellor Jr.