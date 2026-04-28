Clemson Makes Final Five for Top Remaining Cornerback Target

Just two months ago, a highly-touted defensive back placed the Clemson Tigers in his top 10. Now, he's cut his list in half, and the ACC program is still firmly in the mix as his decision draws closer.

On Tuesday morning, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey released his top five landing destinations, including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn and South Carolina, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 195 S is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in Alabama (per the Rivals300)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/9r8kCC57SA pic.twitter.com/e7cDuvlMda — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2026

The 6-foot-2 safety is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 117 player nationally, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 4 player in the state of Alabama, according to Rivals rankings.

The Tigers and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed have been in contact with Aparicio-Bailey since early June 2025, hosting him for a school camp, and subsequently earning an offer for his impressive play that weekend.

Since earning his offer, he's come down for the Clemson vs. LSU 2025 season-opener, has been visited by the program's coaches twice and returned to campus for the annual Elite Retreat during the first weekend of March.

However, the Tigers aren't the only finalist that he's been in constant contact with.

Georgia — one of his earliest major offers — has set the tone, making eight visits since extending it, with the most recent unofficial visit occurring just over a week ago. Auburn has been just as steady, emerging as one of his most persistent recruiters with seven trips dating back to last summer.

Clemson's in-state rival, South Carolina, has also stayed heavily involved with the talented defensive back, logging six visits of their own. Most recently, the Gamecocks hosted Aparicio-Bailey for an unofficial at the beginning of April.

The lone school that stands out for the lack of visits is Ohio State, which is his most recent offer among the finalists, extending its offer in January of this year. So far, he's had no unofficial visits with the program, and still doesn't have an official visit scheduled. However, the Buckeyes' development of NFL-caliber talent and recent success were enough to put the program in the ball-hawk's top five.

All five finalists are looking for him to switch from safety to cornerback at the next level — similar to what the Tigers did with Ashton Hampton over the past two years — and heading into the summer, the young talent has four official visits locked in.

In order, those include Clemson (May 29-31), followed by Georgia (June 5). He will then make a trip to Auburn (June 12) before finishing off with South Carolina (June 19-21).

As of now, the Tigers have missed out on all four of their top cornerback prospects, and while they have three-star Christian Chancellor Jr. committed, Aparicio-Bailey would be a much-needed get for the program.

However, Georgia still appears to be the team to beat, as Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Bulldogs a 30.5% chance to land him. Clemson trails the SEC program, sitting at an 18% chance — which is a 5.5% increase since the last time we wrote about the rising senior.