Clemson Tigers Lose Out on Blue-Chip Recruit to SEC Program

With the Clemson Tigers boasting a top-20 recruiting class that includes seven commits, with the most recent being in-state product Jaden Wuerth, Dabo Swinney and company have continued to push on the recruiting trail during spring visit season, but ultimately came up short in their pursuit of one of the nation's top tight ends.

That tight end is Grant Haviland, who announced his commitment date at the end of last week. On Tuesday, he opted to take his talents elsewhere, choosing Vanderbilt over Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

NEWS: Vanderbilt beat Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee for 4-star TE Grant Haviland.



“You can see the culture changing and how the program is on the come up.”



Read: https://t.co/TjHe368cF8 pic.twitter.com/fxDQGn5gR7 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 14, 2026

The 6-foot-4.5, 225-pound tight end is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 262 overall player, the No. 16 player at his position and the No. 30 player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals' Industry Ranking.

The Tigers have been in contact with Haviland for a while now, dating back to June 2025, when he impressed at Dabo Swinney's high school camp and left with an offer. Since then, he's been back on campus two times, with one being for Clemson's 2025 season-opener against LSU, and most recently, stopping by for the program's annual Elite Retreat in the first week of March.

Following his visit to Tiger town last month, he also made stops at Georgia — which had hosted him six other times since 2022 — and Ohio State, which had taken significant steps in his recruitment since offering him on March 11.

Haviland attends national powerhouse Milton High School — the same school that current Clemson offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs attended. As a result, he didn't see much playing time in his first year, recording just one catch for 11 yards.

He saw a slight increase in his production as a sophomore, posting nine receptions for 82 yards while helping the Eagles finish 15-0, as they made a deep run in the GHSA 5A playoffs that culminated in a 56-35 state championship victory over Langston Hughes. The program finished as the No. 1 team in Georgia and the No. 2 team in the country, only trailing California's Mater Dei.

This past season, Milton posted its worst record since 2019, finishing 8-4 and losing to Jackson County in the second round of the playoffs. However, Haviland had his best year statistically, hauling in 24 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He also showcased how his frame and strength can translate into being an impressive blocker at the next level.

Missing out on Haviland certainly stings for Clemson, especially considering that the program has no commits at the position as of now. However, the Tigers are still in the mix for five-star Jaxon Dollar and three-star Tommy Douglas.