Clemson Tigers Make Startling Announcement on Spring Football Game
The Clemson Tigers football program announced on Saturday that its annual orange and white spring football game would not be televised, breaking from recent tradition.
The program also announced an increase in season ticket prices for the 2025 football season.
With many Division I programs canceling their spring games to avoid them being scouted for transfer portal purposes, the Tigers are opting to hold the game on April 5. As the game won’t be televised, the Tigers are encouraging fans to come to the game and will not charge admission to the game.
However, there will be a live audio broadcast of the game, which will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and the Clemson Tigers App. Clemson will also produce an hour-long spring football special will air on the ACC Network and later on Clemson+.
Season ticket prices for next season will be $600 in the lower deck and $500 in the top deck. The Clemson release noted that season tickets save fans more than 30 percent from the anticipated single-game ticket prices and that payment plans are available.
But it is still an increase. Clemson’s season ticket prices are going up $14.29 per game in the lower deck and $7.14 per game in the top deck over the 2023 and 2024 pricing. The Tigers said they based the prices on national models, reviews of previous tickets prices and the secondary market.
Season ticket renewals and deposits for the 2025 season are now open and run until an April 15 deadline.
Returning student season ticket requests will be available in April. Those season tickets will be available at a discounted rate from the 2024 season, and at half the price of a regular season ticket in the lower deck.
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff.
Many analysts are expecting the Tigers to be a Top 10 team in 2025, thanks in part of the return of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had his best season statistically in three years with the Tigers. The offense is also returning much of the talent around Klubnik, though they will need to find a replacement for running back Phil Mafah.
On defense, the Tigers used the transfer portal to pick up some talent to help them in the pass rush. But their biggest offseason change was letting defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin go and hiring Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the 2025 season. His job will be to transform the run defense.