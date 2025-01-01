Clemson Tigers May Try To Get JUCO WR Transfer Extra Year of Eligibility
The world of college football is constantly evolving right now and the Clemson Tigers are trying to understand a new issue of eligibility in the transfer portal.
After years of saying no to transfers, Dabo Swinney and his staff are starting to take a couple of players in. It is already beginning to be confusing.
Tristan Smith is coming in from the Southeast Missori State Redhawks FCS program. Before that, however, he was playing at the JUCO level at Hutchinson Community College.
Normally, it would be a given that he had one more year of eligibility left. With the recent case surrounding Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores, it isn't that simple.
Pavia was awarded an extra season after a lawsuit with the NCAA. The world of NIL could push more and more JUCO transfers to follow suit.
In a report for The State, Chapel Fowler pondered if the Tigers would do the same with Smith, pointing to a quote Swinney made to the media.
“I mean, I know there’s been some waivers granted out there,” said Swinney. “My understanding was there was maybe one that was granted today. He’s played two years (in junior college). Started out in JUCO and did not play a lot as a freshman. So, I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe there’s a process there.”
One of the few players that Clemson has ever added out of the portal, Smith looks like a very intriguing offensive weapon for Klubnik and potentially a 2026 quarterback.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout will be a great boon to the red zone offense. That was a part of their game that struggled last year, finishing at No. 56 overall with a 85.42% conversion rate.
In his one year of playing for the Redhawks, he had an impressive 76 catches for 934 yards and six touchdown catches. That is more than receptions and yards than any Tigers receiver had this past season.
The wide receiver group that Clemson is returning next year is already a strength of the team, so it will only be better.
With Phil Mafah exhausting his eligibility, the Tigers could lean on the passing game even more next year, though. It will be nice to have more options. Smith would also be the tallest of an already all of receivers with T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco both over 6-foot-2.