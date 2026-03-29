Clemson Tigers Named Finalist for 2027 Offensive Lineman, Decision Date Set

The Clemson Tigers are looking to add the first offensive lineman to its 2027 class, as a Georgia native has just released his official decision date.

On Sunday morning, 247Sports' Tom Loy announced that Shavezz "Steamroll" Dixon will make his decision on July 8, choosing between Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound enforcer is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 644 overall player, the No. 36 interior offensive lineman and the No. 72 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite.

He holds over 20 offers and, as of now, has four official visits locked in with Georgia Tech (May 29), Florida State (June 5), Texas A&M (June 12) and North Carolina (June 19).

Dixon's recruitment had its twists, though. He was initially committed to Ole Miss, the second program to offer him, but when Lane Kiffin and his offensive staff departed, Dixon decommitted from his "dream school" after just two months (September to November).

Since then, he's gone on three unofficial visits, starting with Death Valley for the annual Elite Retreat, followed by Georgia Tech and Florida State. He also received a visit from the Tigers' offensive line coach, Matt Luke, back in January.

Regarding his play on the field, Dixon is a very special and underrated talent, capable of playing every position on the line (tackle, guard and center) and almost always the strongest player on the field. He shows good hands and footwork, but is also just an absolute force, constantly putting opposing players on their backs, whether while pulling or in standard pass protection. His size is also one of his biggest strengths, as at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he could step into Memorial Stadium right now and hold his own physically.

Following his successful junior campaign this past season, Dixon earned All-Albany Area First Team honors, in addition to being named an All-State honorable mention.

Interestingly, Dixon doesn't even have an offer from the Tigers yet, despite multiple other prospects receiving one during his Elite Retreat visit. Regardless, when that offer does arrive, Clemson's chances of landing the three-star look strong, given that they're already a major player in his recruitment without having extended one yet.

As of now, though, Georgia Tech looks like the team to beat, given that the program was his third-ever offer and has been involved in his recruitment for over a year. However, Florida State is clearly also a big player in Dixon's recruitment right now.