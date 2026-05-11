Clemson Among Top Six for Four-Star Offensive Lineman

As the Clemson Tigers look to end their recruiting cold streak in the offensive line department, one of its primary targets has cut his list of top schools to six and has included the program.

On Monday afternoon, Parkview (Ga.) offensive tackle JJ Brown announced his top six of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Kentucky, as first reported by 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound behemoth is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 276 overall player, the No. 24 recruit at his position and the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals Industry Ranking.

6️⃣ TOP SCHOOLS 6️⃣



Parkview (Ga.) OL JJ Brown has named his final six schools + the four he will take official visits to, including a recent add for the May 29-31 weekend.



Brown dives in on each.



VIP: https://t.co/98hEB1gkhI pic.twitter.com/W8n2c7wgAi — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) May 11, 2026

Brown has been one of the fastest-rising offensive linemen recruits in the country since the start of his junior year, with his first offer coming from FCS HBCU Howard in August 2025 and now boasting 25 total offers from some of the most widely regarded programs in the country.

Clemson hasn't been in the picture as long as some other schools in Brown's recruitment, with the Tigers recently extending an offer after missing out on offensive tackle prospects Maxwell Hiller, Jimmy Kalis, and, most recently, Elijah Hutcheson.

The late start hasn't slowed Clemson down, though. Since Brown's unofficial visit and offer during the final week of April, the Tigers have made a strong impression, convincing him to drop Pittsburgh, which was initially scheduled, and slot them in for an official visit the weekend of May 29.

While Brown says he's trying not to rush the process and will most likely not make a decision until late July or early August, the Clemson staff will still have to play a bit of catch-up over the next few months if they want to take the clear No. 1 spot.

Up to this point, Georgia looks to be the front-runner, as the program leads in visits (5) and was his second-ever offer, which came back in early September 2025. Another school to look out for is Auburn, which offered in early February and has hosted him for two unofficial visits since then.

The rest of Brown's official visit schedule includes: Clemson, Georgia (June 5), Auburn (June 12) and Kentucky (June 19).

Should Brown commit to Clemson, he'd be the program's first offensive lineman in this cycle. If not, he'd be the seventh miss in the trenches for Matt Luke, a tough pill to swallow after a 2026 class that featured six offensive linemen.