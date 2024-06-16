Clemson Tigers Named One of Most Hostile College Football Environments
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have one of the most passionate and loud fanbases in the college football landscape.
Each and every home game, the fans bring the energy. Whether the team is up or down, the fans never give up.
Looking ahead to the 2024 college football season, Clemson is hoping to get back to national championship contention. After a couple of down years, the talent is there for the Tigers to make some noise.
While it's a relatively dead part of the offseason from a football perspective, a lot of preseason rankings are coming out.
One had to do with ranking the most hostile environments in the nation.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has ranked Clemson in the Top 10 for most hostile environments. He has the Tigers coming in at No. 9 on the list.
"It's Death Valley for a reason. It's a remarkably good scene, great environment. I've been there a million times. Biggest environment that I've seen there was actually last year. It was against Notre Dame and them knocking off Notre Dame at that point — Clemson was kind of in the middle of a crossroads. Their fans were into it from start to finish, just making life really difficult."
Having a strong homefield advantage is extremely important in sports.
Clemson has the advantage of having one of the loudest home stadiums in college football.
In 2024, they'll need the fans to continue giving them that edge. The offense should be better than it was in 2023 and the defense should be elite, but there are still question marks surrounding the team.
Right off the bat to start this season, the Tigers will face a tough test.
They'll take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the year. That will give fans a good idea of just how good Clemson could be.
Hopefully, they can start with an upset win and it sets the tone for a special season.