Clemson Tigers Offensive Grades vs. Georgia Tech
After a highly anticipated conference opener, the No. 12 Clemson Tigers were stunned in Atlanta on Saturday, falling 24-21 to Georgia Tech in a tough ACC upset.
While the Tigers showed moments of promise offensively, early mistakes and costly inconsistencies proved too much to overcome.
To make matters worse, Clemson was without several offensive key starters: star wide receiver Antonio Williams, offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, and versatile lineman Elyjah Thurmon.
Here is how Clemson on SI graded each position group on the offensive side of the ball.
Quarterback: C-
Coming off a comeback win against Troy, many expected to see the sharp and confident Cade Klubnik from that second half carry into the ACC opener. Instead, his performance was buried by momentum-shifting mistakes, fumbling on the opening drive and throwing a costly goal-line interception to defender Omar Daniels, who returned the ball 45 yards the other way to start the second half.
Still, Klubnik showed flashes of resilience, keeping Clemson in striking distance with his arm and legs. The All-ACC signal caller completed 15-of-26 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball 17 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.
But his confidence looked shot against a swarming Georgia Tech defense, reflecting his decision-making under pressure. Not to mention the slow offensive start left little margin for error, ultimately proving costly in the upset loss.
Running Back: A-
Few players carried more questions when the 2025 season began than senior Adam Randall. After switching from wide out to running back over the offseason, uncertainty surrounded how he would adjust in his new role.
But three weeks into the year, Randall has been one of the brightest spots on an underwhelming Clemson offense, bringing heart and consistency every time he takes the field.
While he only had a few touches in the season-opener versus LSU, the 230-pound running back broke out for a career-high 112 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries versus Troy.
Now, in conference play against Georgia Tech, he ignited the Clemson offense in the second quarter with a 30-yard run that led to a QB keeper touchdown, Clemson's first score of the game. Randall would do everything he could to push his team to a win, but couldn't, finishing with 80 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
True freshman Gideon Davidson was the only other back to get a rush, recording one for six yards.
Wide Receiver: B
The wide receiver room has been very top-heavy lately, with Antonio Williams out, but one particular receiver has been showing up and showing out in his absence.
Former four-star recruit, Bryant Wesco Jr., has shown that not everyone hits a sophomore slump, putting up consecutive 100-yard games and leading the offense in every significant receiving statistic.
After erupting for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Troy in Week 2, Wesco carried that same energy into Bobby Dodd Stadium, hauling in seven catches for 126 yards, highlighted by a 73-yard go-ahead touchdown early in the second half.
The only blemish that brought his performance grade down came on a costly third-down drop that could have positioned Clemson for a late-game scoring opportunity.
While Wesco has been amazing to start the season, the rest of the receiving room has been pretty quiet, as reflected in the position groups' grade for the week. The Tigers currently boast no other receivers with over 100 yards, and Tyler Brown is the only other wideout with at least 10 catches.
Many fans still await T.J. Moore's bounce back, recording only seven catches for 73 yards through three games after posting 45 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman, including a 100-yard performance in the College Football Playoff against Texas.
Tight End: C+
Clemson didn't feature the tight ends much in the passing game, with Garrett Riley leaning heavily on the run and dialing up a handful of receiver screens instead.
Still, redshirt junior Josh Sapp provided a spark to open the second half, hauling in a 31-yard strike to set the Tigers up in the red zone. The momentum was short-lived, however, as Klubnik threw an interception just two plays later.
The rotation at tight end continues to be spread out, so expect Christian Bentancur and Olsen Patt-Henry to remain in the mix alongside Sapp as the season progresses.
Offensive Line: B
While coach Matt Luke remains one of the best recruiters in the 2026 class, acquiring six offensive linemen in the offseason, the on-field product hasn't looked as great.
With Tristan Leigh and Elyjah Thurmon out for the contest and Walker Parks fresh off an injury he suffered against LSU, the trenches would need to step it up for the ACC opener.
They had arguably their best game yet, considering the injuries, letting up zero sacks and giving ample room for Randall to stay consistent as he rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nevertheless, there's still room to improve, as multiple missed blocks led to pressures on Klubnik and losses on runs.