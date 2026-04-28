Clemson Tigers Offer Four-Star Cornerback Following Campus Visit

Nearly three months after a highly-touted cornerback included the Clemson Tigers in his top six, he's finally received his offer following an unofficial campus visit.

On Monday afternoon, Bryce Williams announced that he received an offer from Clemson following a campus visit, as first reported by Rivals national analyst Chad Simmons. He holds a total of 46 offers.

The rest of Williams' top six landing destinations include Nebraska, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Syracuse.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 313 player nationally, the No. 36 player at his position and the No. 28 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Initially, Williams committed to Florida State in April 2025 — two months after receiving his offer — but after the firing of cornerbacks coach Patrick Surtain Sr. — a former All-Pro and father of Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain — he decided to decommit from the program and reopen his recruitment.

Soon after, schools like Clemson, Ohio State and Texas were now officially in the picture. However, it didn't take long for the Cornhuskers to become the front-runner as Williams had been building a connection with secondary coach Addison Williams since they first offered him in January 2025, according to Paul Strelow of Tiger Illustrated.

While the Tigers were pretty late to throw Williams an offer, it's been a long time coming for both sides.

Originally, Williams was scheduled to attend the Elite Retreat alongside numerous other prospects in early March, but that was ultimately postponed. Then, around two weeks ago, he had Clemson penciled in as the first stop on a three-school visit swing before a transportation issue scrapped the trip, according to Strelow.

He wound up seeing Nebraska and North Carolina first, before finally making it to Tigertown on Monday.

The offer comes at a perfect time, too, as Clemson has been on the wrong end of a few recruitments in a short window.

Over the past few weeks, Clemson has watched all three of its top cornerback targets slip away. Hayden Stepp, a five-star out of national powerhouse Bishop Gorman, left the Tigers off his top four just over two weeks ago. Four-star Kei'Shjuan Telfair followed, committing to Penn State on April 19. Then, five-star in-state prospect Josh Dobson capped off the rough stretch by trimming his list to five schools without Clemson among them.

That said, the need at the position speaks for itself, even if it had nothing to do with why Williams earned his offer.

As it stands, the 6-foot-2 cornerback is slated to return to campus for an official visit on the weekend of May 29, joining four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey — who included Clemson in his top five on Tuesday — and three-star Bryant Robinson on the trip.

While Nebraska is still his top suitor, with four experts predicting he will land there, the Tigers could be the team to flip that switch, as his visit to Clemson comes before the Cornhuskers' on June 5.