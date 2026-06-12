Former Clemson Commit Cuts List to Two Programs, Sets Commitment Date

Three days ago, four-star defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey trimmed his list down to Clemson and Georgia, consequently canceling his remaining official visits and setting a commitment date. Now, another Clemson defensive back target has done the same.

On Wednesday afternoon, former Tigers commit Seth Williams announced that he’d be deciding between Clemson and Georgia on July 3, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He also canceled the remainder of his official visits.

Williams has recently jumped up to a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 451 overall player, the No. 39 player at his position and the No. 49 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

NEWS: Class of 2027 Safety Seth Williams is down to Clemson and Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s canceled his remaining official visits and is set to announce his college decision July 3rdhttps://t.co/mfnMMVQyNq pic.twitter.com/Cq6Su0AQJs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2026

Over the past six months, Williams has been one of the fastest risers in the current cycle. It started with a junior campaign that saw him finish the season with 73 tackles, five for a loss, five pass deflections, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

The breakout year led to an influx of offers from Division I programs and a three-star ranking as the New Year began. His first offer came from Tulane in late January, which started a domino effect across the country. To put it into perspective, it’s been five months since the Green Wave offered him as an unranked recruit, and he now holds 55 total offers to go with a four-star rating.

While a bunch of Group of Six — and some Power Four — schools extended offers throughout January and February. His recruitment status took another leap once Clemson offered after an unofficial visit, to which Williams responded by committing on the spot.

However, he doubled back on that decision nearly two weeks later by decommitting from the program, as he didn’t want to rush his recruitment, especially since he was still a growing bud on the recruitment trail.

Over a week later, he released his top six schools, including Clemson alongside Florida, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. However, his recruitment kept blowing up after he released his list, as prominent programs such as Indiana, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and Texas Tech, among others, sent offers to Williams.

The continued rampant recruitment caused Williams to reshuffle his top six over a month later, with him still including Clemson and Florida, but switching out the other programs for Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida State.

He then scheduled official visits with the Tigers (May 29), the Bulldogs (June 5), the Gators (June 12) and the Buckeyes (June 19). But clearly, his trips to upstate South Carolina and Athens, Georgia, were enough to force his hand on canceling his remaining visits with Florida and Ohio State, leaving Clemson and Georgia to fight it out for the four-star talent.

As it stands, Clemson appears to hold the early lead for Williams, with On3’s Chad Simmons saying, “Georgia is fighting here, but I feel Clemson is the school with the edge as of today. We will see how it plays out [over] the next couple of weeks.” Clemson247's Austin Hannon also submitted an expert prediction in favor of the Tigers on Thursday morning.

If Williams is to commit to Clemson ultimately, he’ll be the last take at the safety position, joining four-star Jarrell Chandler and three-star Harrison Luke in the secondary.