Clemson Tigers Reportedly Interested in Tennessee Volunteers Coordinator
The Clemson Tigers have entered the offseason looking to build upon what was a very successful campaign in 2024.
After a down season by their standards in 2023, the Tigers bounced back with a big year. Led by their emerging star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Clemson was able to win 10 games on their way to an ACC Title.
While they might have been eliminated in the first round of the College Football Playoff, they proved to be a team on the rise.
One of the main reasons for the success of the team was their incredible offensive performance. The unit seemingly got better and better throughout the season.
Even with injuries to running back Phil Mafah, which hampered their ground game, the passing offense finished the year as one of the best in the country.
Unfortunately, the Tigers defense struggled in 2024. Likely due to those struggles, Clemson has reportedly moved on from defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. Now, the race is on for Dabo Swinney to find a replacement to help solidify the unit for next season.
Recently, Will Vandervort of the Clemson Insider reported that Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Tim Banks could be an option to replace Goodwin with the Tigers.
“This past year under Banks, Tennessee had one of the top defensive units in the country. The Volunteers ranked eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.1 ppg), seventh in total defense (293.2 ypg) and 10th in rushing defense (103.9).”
Since expectations are going to be very high for the program in 2025, Swinney seems keen on bringing in an established coordinator to lead the unit. Banks from the Volunteers certainly fit that description.
The 53-year-old has been a defensive coordinator with three different schools, working his way up the ranks in college football. Since 2021, he has been the DC at Tennessee.
Under his watch, the Volunteers had one of the best defenses in the country last year. In 2024, they were ranked 6th in rushing yards per attempt, which was the most glaring weakness for Clemson this past season.
Being ranked in the Top-10 in a lot of defensive categories across the board is a good indication of what type of coach Banks is. With a plethora of experience, he could be an excellent option to replace Goodwin.
However, with the Volunteers being a strong program in their own right, Swinney will have to do a good job of convincing the 53-year-old that he could be the missing piece for the Tigers winning a National Championship in 2025.
If the money is right for Banks, it could be an excellent opportunity for him to win a title.