Clemson Tigers Running Back Looks to Make History in Upcoming NFL Draft
It has been a hectic offseason for the Clemson Tigers, who will be trying to accomplish some impressive things next season.
After a down year in 2023, the Tigers bounced back nicely in 2024 with 10 wins and an ACC Title.
One of the reasons for the success of Clemson last campaign was their offense. While quarterback Cade Klubnik deservingly got a lot of attention, he wasn’t the only player in the backfield who performed well.
After a nice start to his career, Phil Mafah really had his breakout season for the Tigers in 2023. In his junior season, he was able to total 965 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, and an impressive 5.4 yards per carry average.
Due to the impressive campaign in 2023, hopes were high for Mafah entering 2024. To start the year, he was a big reason for the offensive success of Clemson. In six of their nine games, spanning from September into the beginning of November, Mafah was able to total over 100 rushing yards.
He was well on his way toward an amazing season, but unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury toward the end of the season that hampered him. With the torn labrum, Mafah was unable to reach the 100-yard mark in any of his last five games.
However, the talented running back was able to get the shoulder cleaned up and has been focusing on the NFL Draft process. While he might not be a first-round pick, he is going to be an appealing target in the later round.
Recently, the Clemson running back was informed that no member of the Tigers has ever been drafted to the Carolina Panthers.
“It’d be amazing just to make that history and be in Charlotte,” Mafah said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer with text from the Clemson Insider. “I know it’s a great city, they have great fans, and I’d be blessed to have that opportunity.”
Despite the injury-plagued second half of the season, Mafah was still able to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.
While he might not be a superstar at the next level, he is a really strong runner in between the tackles and could transition well to the NFL.
For the Panthers, they started to show some signs of life in the second half of 2024. Bryce Young started to play much better after being benched, and their offense could be one to watch next year if he takes another step forward.
With Jonathon Brooks suffering a major knee injury in December of last year, the Panthers might be looking for some depth at the position, and Mafah could make sense.
Considering the amount of pros that the Tigers have produced, it’s shocking that a player has never been drafted by the neighbor to the north. Perhaps the talented running back will end up being the first.