Clemson Tigers Seek Perfect October Against Virginia Cavaliers
While the Clemson Tigers may have plateaued in the AP Top 25 — at least for now — the team as a whole is playing its best football of the season to this point.
When the No. 10 Tigers (5-1, 4-0 in ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1) at noon eastern on Saturday, Clemson will have several things within its sights:
Maintaining a tie for first place in the conference;
Reaching bowl eligibility for the 17th straight year under head coach Dabo Swinney;
Finishing off an undefeated October, as the Tigers are off the final weekend of the month;
And claim a win over one of Swinney’s former top assistants, Tony Elliott, who now leads the Cavaliers.
Swinney said earlier this week that he’s never faced a former assistant coach before. So, it will be a new emotion for him to go up against someone who meant so much to his program.
Here is a preview of Clemson and Virginia.
Virginia at Clemson
Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
Time: noon, ET
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WCCP 105.5 FM (flagship)
Coaches: Clemson — Dabo Swinney (175-44 at Clemson and for his career); Virginia — Tony Elliott (10-18 at Virginia and overall).
Fun fact: As noted, Swinney was at one time Elliott’s boss. Elliott was an assistant for a decade, working his way up to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. He was a part of every staff that went to the College Football Playoff during the four-team format.
All-Times Series: Clemson leads series, 40-8-1.
Last meeting: Clemson 41, Virginia 23 (2020).
Series notes: In a series that dates back to 1955, Clemson won the first 29 meetings. The Cavaliers didn’t win until 1990. Clemson has won the last five meetings.
Last Week: Clemson def. Wake Forest, 49-15; Virginia lost to Louisville, 24-20.
About Wake Forest: Elliott is trying to build something in Clemson’s image. The first two years were difficult. In 2022 Virginia went 3-7 and the Cavaliers followed that with a 3-9 record.
Now? Virginia has already won four games and with two more wins the program can reach a bowl game for the first time since 2019. That year the Cavaliers went to the Orange Bowl after losing to Clemson in the ACC title game. Elliott was on the Tigers’ sideline that night.
Elliott’s building up a program and that takes time. But having an analytic, patient nature can help. Elliott spent two years in the private sector as an engineer before he decide to coach. He’s used to constructing things. Getting his program to a bowl game would be a positive step in the process.
About Clemson: Swinney said that the Tigers’ win over Wake Forest was probably the team’s most complete win of the season. That took into account their slow start in which they failed to score a point in the first quarter since the season opener.
The final three quarters everything clicked in that game, including a defense that became opportunistic and forced to turnovers that led to touchdowns. He even agreed when a reporter asked him if quarterback Cade Klubnik was playing at an “elite” level.
The Tigers have separated themselves from the rest of the ACC, aside from perhaps Miami, and the only way we’ll know which one is better is if they meet in Charlotte in December. A win on Saturday sets them up for a bye week and a five-game stretch in November to close out the season.
Next Up: Clemson has a bye week. Virginia hosts North Carolina on Oct. 26.