Clemson Tigers Signee Awarded West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year

This past week marked the Early National Signing Period, during which the Clemson Tigers welcomed 20 new prospects to the program, with the majority being mid-year enrollees.

One of the recruits who signed and has been a longtime commit of the Tigers is three-star wide receiver Tayveon Wilson .

After taking Huntington High School (WV) to the WVSSAC 4A Quarterfinals as a senior this season, the multi-talented athlete was awarded with Gatorade Player of the Year honors for West Virginia.

Throughout 10 games in 2025, Wilson became a full-time quarterback for the Highlanders, throwing for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns . He added 750 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. At safety, he tacked on 30 tackles, two interceptions and a pick-six.

Obviously, though, he came onto the scene as a wideout. In his first year on varsity as a sophomore, Wilson recorded 27 receptions for 588 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Wilson also rushed for 153 touchdowns and four touchdowns. On the opposite side of the ball, he totaled 13 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries — each taken back for scores.

Wilson also contributed heavily on special teams, punting the ball 15 times for 642 yards, with two hitting inside the 20 and one going for a touchback. He also started one game as a returner, taking two punts for a total of 71 yards — scoring once.

As a junior, the 6-foot-3 wideout caught 31 passes for 515 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he ran the ball for three touchdowns en route to leading the Highlanders to their third consecutive semifinal appearance (at the time).

Through his three-year tenure, Wilson earned All-Conference, All-State and All-Tri-State selections each season.

Wilson's commitment gives Clemson another high-upside athlete who fits the Tigers' recent trend of prioritizing versatility and positional flexibility.

Despite lining up all over the field in high school, Wilson's expected to transition to tight end at the collegiate level, where his size and athleticism project well in the Tigers' offense. His background as a quarterback should also translate to a strong football IQ and a deeper understanding of route concepts and coverage schemes.