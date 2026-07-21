Clemson Tigers Speak on Potential Breakout Candidates For 2026

Clemson goes from 2025 to 2026, returning just over 50% of its starting production, which means one thing is bound to happen: breakout candidates.

The Tigers had a few last season during last season’s 7-6 campaign, who will roll into 2026 as important pieces to head coach Dabo Swinney’s depth chart. Now, several enter with hopes of being one of those pieces for next season.

Clemson’s experience at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, last week told us a few who many are high on. Here are three who we heard about that will be playing in various spots for the Tigers.

Andy Burburija, defensive lineman

One last repost of the Andy Burburija cut-up, now that the JUCO defensive tackle is a part of Clemson's class of January additions.



He's made JUCO O-linemen look pretty silly.pic.twitter.com/W5Lg9ttbBU — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 19, 2026

Burburija is a junior-college product hailing from Iowa Western Community College. However, the power that he brings into the fray for Clemson has been eye-opening thus far.

The Crystal Lake, Ill., native is coming off an All-American season with the Reivers, finishing with 18.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The program won a national championship last year, and Burburija played a critical role in that.

Although he has yet to attend practices with edge rusher Will Heldt, due to coming to the program in June instead of midway through the year. However, he’s looking forward to what he will bring to the interior line.

“Tree-trunk legs, I think that man’s going to stop the run,” Heldt said at ACC Kickoff on Thursday.

No more DeMonte Capehart, Peter Woods and Stephiylan Green means that Clemson is going to need answers at the defensive tackle. Burburija fits that role, and he will look to roll over those All-American numbers to the ACC next year.

Tucker Kattus, offensive guard

St. Xavier offensive lineman Tucker Kattus (79) is now in his second season with the Clemson Tigers and looks to break out. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another bunch of pieces that will need to come together is the offensive line. Clemson lost four of its five starters in 2025, and it means that others will need to step up.

Although he only played in two offensive snaps in his opening season, tight end Olsen Patt-Henry brought up Kattus, a Cincinnati offensive tackle who could end up breaking through with so many new pieces.

“I think a key guy that stood out, Tucker Kattus,” Patt-Henry said during the event. “I think Tucker will be great this year, but all of them guys.”

It’s high praise for the redshirt freshman, who came from St. Xavier High School as a top 100 offensive lineman in the Class of 2025. The Tigers already have names like Brayden Jacobs, Easton Ware and Collin Sadler, who could serve as starters. Matt Luke will need as many pieces as he can to have the Tigers successful for the 2026 season.

Kattus could be one of those breakout pieces that join the starting list in a few months.

Gideon Davidson, running back

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (8) during the first Spring football practice open to media in Clemson, SC Friday, Feb 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, it doesn’t come as a shock, but linebacker Sammy Brown spoke incredibly high about Davidson. The sophomore is expected to be the starter in the backfield next season.

And he’s ready for the moment.

“I mean, he takes care of his business, and not only does he take care of his business, he goes above and beyond,” Brown said. “He’s in there on Saturday mornings, getting extra working, getting extra lifting.”

He finished with 260 yards last season, not picking up a touchdown in his opening season. However, Brown reassures that there’s a great chance that it won’t be for long when 2026 begins.

“He really handles himself very well, and I think he’s due for a breakout season,” he said.