After a slew of Clemson staffers migrated to Samford with now-head coach John Grass last offseason, another is preparing to depart.

On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Tigers volunteer assistant Mike Houston is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Wofford. The University confirmed the news later that day.

"Mike understands what it takes to win, and he believes in Wofford's commitment to the student-athlete model that prizes character and excellence in the classroom and community as well as on the playing field," President Jay Dowd said. "He has a reputation for high expectations, something that's in line with Wofford's football tradition.

"Kim and I are excited to welcome him, Amanda, Owen and Reid to the Wofford and Spartanburg communities."

Wofford Names Mike Houston as Head Football Coachhttps://t.co/Xyds5uGYd5 — Wofford Football (@Wofford_FB) November 16, 2026

The move follows the announcement that the Terriers' head coach, Shawn Watson, will retire at the end of the season. Watson has spent the last five seasons with the program and took over as head coach full-time in December 2022. He has compiled an 18-28 overall record to this point.

While Houston has spent the last two seasons with Clemson as a volunteer assistant, his resumé is no joke, and when President Dowd says he has a "reputation for high expectations," he means it.

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After working his way up the high school and Division III ranks from 1994 to 2006, Houston got his first big opportunity as the defensive coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school in North Carolina.

By 2011, he had been named the program's head coach, and the success came quickly.

He went 16-6 over his first two years and reached the second round of the playoffs. His third season was his best yet: Houston led the Bears to a 13-2 record and the program's lone national championship appearance, where they fell to Northwest Missouri State.

Houston then made the jump to the FCS level, serving as head coach at The Citadel for two seasons, but he didn't see nearly as much success, finishing his stint with a 14-11 record capped by a second-round playoff appearance.

The decorated coach made another transition ahead of the 2016 season to former FCS program James Madison, and it turned out to be the best decision he could have made.

In his first season, Houston led the Dukes to their second-ever National Championship, finishing with a 14-1 record. He then followed it up with another National Championship appearance in 2017, but they couldn't capture the title this time around, suffering their first loss of the season in the contest. Houston ended his tenure with the program following the conclusion of the 2018 season, in which the Dukes finished 9-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Finally, Houston made it to the top of College Football, taking the head coaching position at East Carolina ahead of the 2019 season. However, he struggled during his tenure, finishing with a 27-38 record before being let go midseason in 2024.

Since then, he's been at Clemson, though it's unclear whether Houston will stay with the team for the rest of the season now that he has accepted the Wofford job.