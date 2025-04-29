Clemson Tigers Star Defender Selected by Tennessee Titans in 2026 NFL Mock Draft
As the Clemson Tigers get prepared for the 2025 season, there are a lot of expectations surrounding the team with elite players on both sides of the ball.
Coming into the year, the Tigers offense has rightfully received a lot of attention. The return of quarterback Cade Klubnik has provided them with one of the best quarterbacks in the country to lead them into the campaign.
Klubnik has the potential to not only lead the team but also to be a Heisman candidate in 2025.
Furthermore, a lot of his offensive weapons from 2024 will also be returning.
There is a lot to like about the outlook for the offense of Clemson, but the defense is also shaping up to be much-improved as well.
With some of the young talent getting a year older and a change at defensive coordinator, this unit should be able to complement the offense far better than they did last season.
Furthermore, there is going to be one player in particular to keep an eye on this year for the Tigers, who will be featuring one of the best edge rushers in the country.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about an early 2026 NFL Mock Draft and had Clemson star T.J. Parker being drafted fourth overall by the Tennessee Titans.
“Parker is one of those players you can’t help but notice when you are studying other players. His quickness off the ball and ability to affect the quarterback are frequent themes on his tape.”
After a strong freshman campaign with 5.5 sacks, the talented defensive end followed it up with a great year in 2024. Parker totaled 11 sacks, 57 tackles, and six forced fumbles on his way to becoming one of the best pass-rushers in the country.
The talented edge rusher is almost certainly going to be a first-round pick and being taken in the Top-5 is very realistic.
For a team like the Titans, they will be featuring their new quarterback Cam Ward this coming season, but this is a franchise that needs a lot of help on both sides of the ball.
While three offensive players were taken ahead of Parker in the mock draft, he was the first defensive player off the board, which is a testament to the type of talent he has.
This will be an important year for Parker at Clemson, but the talented defender is going to come into the season as one of the best players in the country. If he lives up to expectations, an early selection in the 2026 NFL Draft could be in his future.