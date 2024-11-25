Clemson Tigers Star Wide Receiver Looking Forward to Matchup with Gamecocks
The Clemson Tigers were able to earn their ninth win of the season with an easy victory over The Citadel Bulldogs.
In Week 13, the Tigers were able to handle their business as a massive favorite and coasted to win against the Bulldogs.
The game ended up being a semi-bye week for Clemson, as a lot of their starters were able to get some rest and the coaching staff got a good look at some of the younger players on the team.
With a big showdown coming next week against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the timing of this game worked out well.
Since the Tigers’ offense performed well, there were a lot of individuals who stood out on offense.
The running attack really led the way for Clemson as Jay Haynes had his breakout performance. In the win, Haynes totaled a team-high 118 rushing yards on just five carries. Also, the freshman back was able to score two rushing touchdowns.
Haynes wasn’t the only player to score twice for the Tigers, as wide receiver Antonio Williams was also able to find the endzone twice. It was another strong game for the wide receiver, as he totaled five catches for 72 yards.
Williams has emerged as the top choice for Cade Klubnik and the offense. This year, he has totaled 58 receptions, 686 receiving yards, and the two touchdowns on Saturday gave him 10 for the season.
As Clemson heads into Week 14 against the Gamecocks, Williams is excited and ready to face their rival.
“Looking forward to it for awhile now,” Williams said to Jason Preister of Clemson Insider. “Didn’t get to play in that game last year. It’s a big rivalry. Lot of personal things that go on in this game. They’re in our way to get to the playoff,” Williams said. “I am just grateful for the opportunity to get to play them this year. Obviously, you know how my freshman year went. I am just grateful for the opportunity to make up for it.”
The wide receiver had a costly fumble in 2022 when he was a freshman for the Tigers in the game, and he didn’t get a chance to redeem himself last year. Now, he is playing at a very high level and will certainly be a key part of the game for Clemson.
While rivalry games are always fun, this one will have a little extra juice with a win possibly being enough to get the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.