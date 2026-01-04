Clemson Among Contenders for Bowling Green Transfer Linebacker

The Clemson Tigers and defensive coordinator Tom Allen are staying hot in the transfer portal, receiving encouraging news on the trail Saturday night, as Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron included the Tigers in his top-11 destinations, per JGPCFB on X (Formerly Twitter).

He is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 346 overall player and the No. 28 linebacker, according to On3's rankings .

Former Bowling Green standout Linebacker Gideon 'ESPN' Lampron (@EspnGideon) is currently focused on these 11 schools in his recruitment, he tells me.



The 6'0", 220 LB totaled 119 Tackles (65 Solo), 17.5 TFLs, 2.5 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 PDs for the Falcons in 2025 & received All-MAC… pic.twitter.com/iferTRzELm — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 4, 2026

This development comes at an important time for the Tigers, who are looking to bolster their linebacker depth following the departure of starter Wade Woodaz due to eligibility limits, along with the transfers of Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton . Even with four-star Brayden Reilly arriving, Clemson still faces notable gaps at the position, making additional reinforcements a clear necessity.

As things stand, Lampron has yet to receive an offer from Clemson, but time may be of the essence. The highly sought-after transfer already has visits scheduled with UCF, Colorado and Oklahoma, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Bowling Green LB Gideon Lampron is lining up visits to UCF, Colorado and Oklahoma, per his agent @bk_done.



This season he totaled 119 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.



Transfer Portal Intel: https://t.co/LhhJBNIaFW pic.twitter.com/rMa5B66UHf — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

Still, Lampron appears to be the lone linebacker Clemson is actively pursuing at the moment, suggesting the staff may be prioritizing a selective, behind-the-scenes approach as the transfer portal continues to amplify over the next two weeks.

Who is Gideon Lampron?

Coming out of La Grange, Ohio, Lampron flew largely under the radar on the recruiting trail, remaining unranked despite a standout career at Keystone High School.

Over four varsity seasons, he amassed 3,513 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns, while also excelling defensively with 360 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.

After not receiving any FBS Division I offers, the 6-foot linebacker decided to take his talents a step lower at the FCS level, committing to the Dayton Flyers ahead of the 2022 season.

Lampron saw no playing time as a true freshman, appearing in zero games, which ultimately allowed him to activate his redshirt for the season in an effort to save a year of eligibility.

The following year, the young linebacker made significant strides but was not yet a full-time starter, playing in all 11 games and starting only one. Despite Lampron's backup role, he finished sixth on the team in tackles with 51 while also recording a sack and a pass breakup.

As a full-time starter in 2024, Lampron broke out for 110 tackles, 26.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals en route to earning First Team FCS All-America and First Team All-Pioneer Football League honors.

He led the team in all statistical categories listed and averaged the most tackles for a loss per contest in the FCS with 2.1.

Lampron's dominant redshirt sophomore campaign led to making his dream of performing at the FBS level a reality, as he entered the transfer portal for the first time in his collegiate career and committed to Bowling Green within two weeks of his entry.

As a veteran transfer, Lampron entered the season with significant preseason recognition, earning a 2025 preseason All-MAC Second-Team selection from longtime college football analyst Phil Steele.

He went on to justify that acclaim during his junior campaign with the Falcons, posting a career-high 119 tackles ( third in the MAC ), along with 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In his lone season with the team, Lampron received All-MAC First Team honors.

In summary, Lampron has proven to be a high-impact defender at every stop of his collegiate career, and that level of production would provide immediate impact to a Clemson defense in dire need of talent and depth at linebacker.

That pairing alongside rising talent Sammy Brown would give the Tigers an experienced complement whose play style closely mirrors Brown’s, a valuable combination for a defense looking to reload quickly.