Clemson Tigers Top Defensive Stars to Watch Against Pittsburgh Panthers
The Clemson Tigers hope their defense is up to the task of slowing down the Pitt Panthers when they meet on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
Kickoff is set for noon eastern with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.
Clemson (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) has had a solid defense all season, and in its three true road games the Tigers have excelled at limiting scoring. Clemson has given up an averaged of 13.6 points in those games, and never more than 14 points.
Pitt (7-2, 3-2) has a defensive unit that has given up 20 or fewer points just three times this season. The last two games the unit has allowed 48 points to SMU and 24 points to Virginia. Given how explosive Clemson’s offense can be, the Panthers need that to be better on Saturday.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
LB Wade Woodaz
He's been the constant in the Tigers’ defense all season. He leads Clemson with 61 tackles, more than half of which of are solo stops. He has two quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles. He's even picked off a pass. He's the-do everything guy on the second level of this defense and all-ACC honors should be coming his way in his third collegiate season.
LB Sammy Brown
The Tigers have put a lot of trust in the true freshman and he's delivered. He was just named the ACC linebacker of the week after an eight-tackle performance against Virginia Tech, one that included a sack. He has 34 tackles (25 solo) with four sacks. He burned that red-shirt long ago. Brown is a difference-maker now and in the future.
LB Barrett Carter
Carter hasn't been quite as productive as he was a year ago, but he’s still impactful. He has 43 tackles and three sacks. He can still catch his career high of 5.5 sacks from 2022. But he has more help around him, thanks in part to the emergence of Brown. He’s one big play away from helping the Tigers finish 7-1 in ACC action.
Pittsburgh
LB Kyle Louis
Louis is everywhere — and we mean everywhere. He's one tackle away from being the Panthers’ leading tackler with 76 stops this season. He co-leads the team with five sacks. He leads the team with four interceptions and has returned one for a touchdown. Wherever he goes, big plays follow for the Pittsburgh defense.
LB Rasheem Biles
Biles is the wingman when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He also has five sacks, along with 59 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown. There are two big playmakers on this Pitt defense and both are as capable of sacking the quarterback as they are of dropping into coverage and picking off a pass.
DB Donovan McMillon
McMillon leads the Panthers with 77 tackles, just one ahead of Louis. He has 40 solo stops and has an interception, though unlike Louis and Biles he hasn’t found the end zone. But he has defended more passes than the two of them combined, with five on the season. He's also forced a fumble. He is as helpful in run defense as he is in pass coverage.