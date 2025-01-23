Clemson Tigers Veteran Defensive Lineman Receives Final Decision on 2025 Status
The Clemson Tigers football team showed some grit and toughness throughout what was a roller coaster 2024 season.
Things could not have gotten off to a worse start with their season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. A six-game winning streak got them back on track after that, but it was a mixed bag once again from that point on.
The team was able to win the ACC Championship, defeating the SMU Mustangs after some help from the Syracuse Orange knocked the Miami Hurricanes out of that spot. They reached the double-digit win mark again, but it was clear during their first-round matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff they were a tier behind the top programs.
That is something they will be looking to change in 2025, as expectations are going to be incredibly high given how much talent will be on the roster.
On Jan. 22, they learned that another one of their key contributors will be back for the upcoming campaign.
Defensive lineman Demonte Capehart had applied for a waiver to play a sixth and final year of college football in 2025. He revealed on his X account that he would be back, as Chapel Fowler confirmed that his appeal was successful.
With Capehart back in the mix, the Tigers are going to have continuity on the defensive side of the ball no one else in the country can match.
As Fowler shared, his return means that every starter who had eligibility to return to the program in 2025 will be back.
That includes star defensive end T.J. Parker, who some analysts believe will be the No. 1 ranked prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft class. His partner in crime along the defensive line, Peter Woods, will also be back.
The Tigers also dipped into the transfer portal to upgrade in the trenches, landing Will Heldt, formerly of the Purdue Boilermakers.
Linebacker Sammy Brown will also be back after a stellar freshman campaign where he forced his way into the starting lineup and will be remaining there as long as he remains at Clemson.
In his career, Capehart has played in 45 games, recording 51 total tackles, 11 of which were for a loss. He has added 2.0 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble to round out his stat line.
His return is a big one for the Tigers, as he provides experienced depth along the defensive line, which was a concern coming into the offseason.
New defensive coordinator Tom Allen has to love the situation he has landed in, as he has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent to work with to get this defensive unit back on track after an underwhelming 2024.